Sharjah, UAE: Today, the Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) inaugurated the highly anticipated SAWA Conference 2024, marking ten years of the SAWA program—a pioneering initiative that has significantly contributed to cross-cultural museum learning and professional development in the Middle East and Europe.

The conference is organized by SMA in collaboration with the Strategic Partner, Crescent Group, and the Platinum Partner the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority and is supported by the German Consulate in Dubai.

Held from November 4th to 5th, 2024 at the Sharjah Archaeology Museum, the conference is a landmark event for museum professionals and cultural enthusiasts.

The opening ceremony featured keynote speeches from H.E. Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, and H.E. Sybille Pfaff, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Dubai, alongside H.E. Aisha Rashid Deemas, Director General of SMA and key cultural figures such as Prof. Dr. Stefan Weber, Director of the Museum for Islamic Art (Pergamon-Museum), and Prof. Dr. Susanne Kähler, Dean of the School of Culture and Design at HTW Berlin, and Dr. Gabriele Landwehr, Former CEO Goethe-Institut Gulf Region; Lecturer at Reinhold-Würth-Hochschule, Heilbronn University of Applied Sciences.

During his speech Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi stated, “Through our longstanding relationship with Berlin, we have been able to create opportunities that extend beyond borders; those that show young people that museums can be dynamic spaces of discovery and learning, places where stories are told and retold, and cultures come alive. This collaboration is about sharing knowledge, but also equally about nurturing an exchange of ideas that deepen our understanding of each other’s histories, beliefs and communities.”

On her part, Germany’s Consul General in Dubai, Sybille Pfaff, highlighted the distinctive role of the SAWA program, stating, "The program has been a unique and invaluable platform, fostering cultural exchange and empowering individuals passionate about museum studies. For over a decade, SAWA has provided a space for participants to expand their knowledge and apply it meaningfully in their communities."

She further emphasized the program’s long-standing impact, noting it has cultivated a collaborative environment that enriches understanding across diverse backgrounds. "SAWA has not only enriched understanding across diverse backgrounds but has also created a shared language within museum studies,” she said.

She also praised Sharjah Museums Authority’s dedication to sustainability, which she said has laid the groundwork for meaningful, lasting contributions by empowering a new generation of museum professionals.

H.E. Aisha Rashid Deemas celebrated the SAWA program's remarkable journey over the past decade during her speech, and underscored its role in fostering cross-cultural understanding and professional growth.

She stated, “Today, as we gather, we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the first edition of the SAWA Museum Studies Program. Launched from Sharjah in 2015, this program has established an educational and cultural bridge connecting the deep-rooted Arab heritage with European culture through a fresh and unique approach to museum studies. Now, we are reaping the rewards of what we planted ten years ago alongside our partners and friends from Germany, as Sharjah once again brings us together, united in hope for even more achievements for this exceptional program.”

The event highlighted the cultural significance of the SAWA Museum Studies program and its vital role, not only in fostering international collaborations that have greatly enhanced museum standards and practices across various regions, but also in advancing cultural diplomacy and creating resilient leaders capable of navigating the evolving museum landscape.

Throughout the two-day event, attendees will engage in insightful sessions featuring prominent speakers, including Prof. Dr. Weber, Prof. Dr. Kähler, Dr. Gabriele Landwehr, and Dr. Ulrike Al-Khamis.

Sessions will explore critical topics such as the "Importance of International Cooperation Between Museums and Cultural Entities," focusing on how cross-cultural partnerships contribute to staff development and the enhancement of museum standards.

Another key session will highlight the intricate process of curating exhibitions in through a panel titled "A Curator’s Journey: Collecting, Curating, and Crafting Exhibitions " where curators from the Sharjah Art Museum and Barjeel Art Foundation will share their experiences in collecting, organizing, and crafting exhibitions.

The "Museum Interpretation" session will address how museums can improve access, engagement, and interpretation for diverse audiences.

Contributions from SAWA Alumni, facilitators, and experts from the UAE, Europe, and the Arab region will further enrich the discussions. Alumni such as Hajir Ahmed Ambuali, Emilia Sánchez González, and Lara Maalouf will share their experiences, offering insights into how the SAWA program has shaped their professional journeys.

A session on "Aspirations and Obstacles" will see speakers including Nasir AlDarmaki, Deputy Director, ICCROM Regional Centre in Sharjah, Danielle Kuijten, Director and Co-curator of Imagine IC, Lina Dolfen, Director Kultur - und Heimathaus Stadt Blankenberg, tackle the challenges museums face in striving for impact, discussing how they navigate issues of inclusivity, innovation, and cultural relevance.

Together, these sessions offer a comprehensive look at the evolving role of museums in today’s interconnected world.

In addition to the engaging sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in networking breaks and guided tours to key cultural sites in Sharjah, such as the Sharjah Art Museum and the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization, providing participants with a hands-on experience of the city’s rich cultural heritage.

The SAWA Conference 2024 marks a significant milestone in the journey of the SAWA program, reflecting on its achievements over the past decade and looking forward to its future.

The Sharjah Museums Authority remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing museum practices through cross-cultural collaboration and professional development.

For more information about Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA), please visit: https://www.sharjahmuseums.ae

About SAWA Museum Studies

SAWA was born out of a collaborative vision between SMA, the Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, and the Goethe-Institut Gulf Region, in partnership with the University of Applied Sciences HTW Berlin.

The idea for the program emerged over a decade ago following the success of an exhibition collaboration between the State Museums of Berlin and the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization. A core group of cultural professionals recognized the need for a program that would address gaps in the museums sector while fostering intercultural exchange.

Since its inception, SAWA has successfully brought together students and young professionals from the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe, providing them with opportunities for professional development, knowledge sharing, and collaborative learning within the museum field.

SAWA’s core mission is to empower future leaders by offering a platform that bridges cultural divides and promotes multicultural learning. Participants engage in seminars, workshops, and practical experiences in both the UAE and Germany, gaining insights into how different regions address cultural representation and museum education.

This focus on fostering empathy, cultural sensitivity, and leadership has helped create a network of professionals who are not only equipped to manage museums but also to lead with a deep understanding of global cultural dynamics.