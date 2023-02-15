Sharjah, UAE – Sharjah Light Festival 2023 continues to draw crowds of visitors and families from around the UAE and the region to its various locations, to enjoy dazzling light shows on the façades of buildings and landmarks across the Emirate of Sharjah, which are distinguished by their elegant architecture and ornate designs.

The festival’s activities will continue until 19 February, every day from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on weekdays, and from 6:00 p.m. to midnight on weekends.

As one of the festival’s main locations, Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn) is illuminated with stunning a light show that narrates the cultural and historical significance of the site, which has long stood as a symbol of glory and pride, taking visitors on a journey through UAE history and introducing them to rich Emirati heritage. The fort bears witness to the heroism and courage of men who made glorious history for the emirate and the country.

The show takes spectators on a journey through time, in search of a better future, and engages them in the story that sees the fort being rebuilt over and over again. This undertaking eventually becomes a living example of determination and perseverance, where success is achieved despite all circumstances, as long as everyone works hand in hand to overcome all challenges.

Meanwhile, the show on Al Dhaid Fort, titled ‘Hope Beats Once Again’, presents the story of the people and ancestors of the region, who defied circumstances and continued their path towards development and prosperity. The festival celebrates them and honours their journey, which formed the foundations of Sharjah’s civilisation and cultural heritage.

The story of the show revolves around an oasis in the desert whose people achieved success by uniting their efforts. It tells of how one man was able to create the means and skills to benefit from the land. And from this land, a whole community was born, determined to succeed and keep hope alive in the hearts of those who search for it, just as their ancestors had done many years ago.

