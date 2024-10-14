Sharjah, UAE – Under the esteemed patronage of HH Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the UAE and Ruler of Sharjah, and the presence of HE Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), the inaugural Sharjah International Conference on AI & Linguistics (SICAL) will take place on October 17–18, 2024. This groundbreaking event, Hosted by The American University of Sharjah in partnership with Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies – subsidiary of Emirates Science and Research Foundation, will focus on the profound impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on language and global communication.

SICAL will host over 50 distinguished speakers and industry leaders, including prominent figures like H.E. Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, UAE Minister of Culture; H.E. Dr. Ahmed Fouad Hanno, Egyptian Minister of Culture; H.E. Dr. Ashraf El-Shihy, Former Egyptian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific research; H.E. Ambassador Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE; and Imed Zitouni, Director of Engineering at Google. These experts will explore how AI, particularly Natural Language Processing (NLP), is revolutionizing communication, reshaping linguistic studies, and driving global collaboration.

As AI continues to disrupt traditional forms of communication, the Sharjah International Conference on AI & Linguistics offers a unique platform for scholars, industry leaders, and policymakers to come together and discuss the future of language in the digital age. This conference aims to foster collaboration and innovation, exploring AI's role in enhancing global communication while respecting and preserving cultural and linguistic diversity.

The conference will feature over a dozen keynote speeches and panel discussions. Topics will cover various critical issues, from AI’s impact on governmental language policies to its role in preserving cultural identities in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The Sharjah International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Linguistics (SICAL 2024) proudly announces its distinguished sponsors for this year’s event. Shurooq has been named the Government Strategic Partner, while the Riad T. Al Sadek Fund joins as the Exclusive Platinum Sponsor, Geminos Group as the Exclusive Technology Partner, Gulf Business Machines (GBM) has committed as a Gold Sponsor, and Cite Scholar as another Gold Sponsor. The Sharjah Museums Authority will graciously host the Gala Dinner, providing an unparalleled cultural experience for the attendees.

These strategic partnerships underscore the importance of collaboration across government, academia, and industry to drive progress in artificial intelligence and linguistics.

Dr. Firas Habbal, President and Vice Chancellor of the Emirates Scholar Center for Research & Studies, highlighted the significance of SICAL 2024 in advancing these fields:

“SICAL 2024 is poised to be an essential event for those committed to driving innovation in artificial intelligence and linguistics. The conference will provide a unique platform for the exchange of ideas, knowledge, and groundbreaking research, with the potential to reshape these fields. By fostering dialogue between Technology leaders and experts from around the world, SICAL 2024 aims to deliver concrete results that will push the boundaries of what’s possible in technology and language.”

A Platform for Innovation and Collaboration:

SICAL is not just a gathering of experts but an inclusive platform for students, researchers, and business leaders to engage in thought-provoking discussions and share insights on the future of AI and linguistics. The conference will provide a comprehensive look at how these technologies can shape education, government, and industry, while maintaining cultural sensitivity and ethical considerations.

The event is open to the public, allowing enthusiasts and professionals to participate and gain firsthand insights into the future of AI-driven linguistic technology.

For more information on speakers, schedules, and registration, please visit please visit https://ai-linguisticsconference.com/.