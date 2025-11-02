Sharjah: As part of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA)’s preparations to host the 44th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), their security committee convened a meeting to discuss security and safety protocols, evacuation procedures, and emergency response plans for the event, which will run from November 5 to 16 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Sharjah Book Authority, in cooperation with the Sharjah Police, Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, the SANID volunteer team, the representative office of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and National Ambulance UAE, reviewed the joint coordination arrangements between the various participating entities.

Meeting attendees discussed task distribution and the roles of various response teams in emergency situations. They also reviewed operational procedures for evacuation and assembly points, designating the Cooperation Gate at Expo Centre Sharjah as the main assembly point for evacuation.

As part of the preparations, the security committee carried out a mock evacuation drill at the book fair premises to assess the readiness of security and safety teams and their ability to respond swiftly and in coordination during an emergency. The exercise tested the efficiency of evacuation routes, assembly points, and communication mechanisms among participating entities to guarantee the safety of visitors and exhibitors, as well as determine the venue’s readiness to host thousands of guests over the course of the 12-day book fair.

Badr Mohammed Saab, Director of Government Communications at SBA, stressed that visitor and participant safety remains a top priority at all their events. “The Sharjah International Book Fair welcomes thousands of visitors every year, which requires close cooperation among all relevant entities and the highest level of security readiness to ensure a safe and seamless experience for everyone,” he said.