Sharjah: The highly anticipated 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) will kick off on November 2 for 12-days, the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced. Themed ‘Spread the word’, the cultural extravaganza will further SBA’s ongoing mission to highlight the emirate’s cultural project and raise the community’s awareness about the power of the written word and its importance in building a bright, sustainable future.

The 41st edition of SIBF will take place in Expo Centre Sharjah from November 2 - 13, and host Italy as Guest of Honour. The event’s slogan calls on people of the world to believe in the power of words in building bridges of cultural communication based on noble values.

With a line-up of hundreds of distinguished authors and intellectuals from around the world who will lead a vibrant cultural programme, SBA seeks to manifest what words can accomplish in honouring and respecting cultural diversity.

Commenting on the upcoming edition, HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, said: “The 41st edition of SIBF renews our commitment to the wise vision set by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, focused on building societies that understand the true value of books and its formative role in the developmental journeys of nations. It also asserts the impact of authors, creatives and intellectuals in driving the role of culture in building civilisations and making a tangible impact on human awareness.”

He added: “SIBF represents a living manifestation of Sharjah’s ambitions set more than 50 years ago, to present to the world one of the most successful and pioneering developmental projects in the region and the world - one founded on investing in culture and human capital development; one that transcends libraries and creative events, authors, intellectuals and poets to influence and shape other key sectors of a nation and the world. Books shape the identity of a nation. Books are the engines of an economy; they are change makers and a developmental tool. Without them no achievements in knowledge, science or investments can be realised.”

For her part, Khawla Al Mujaini, General coordinator of SIBF, said the slogan of the 41st edition ‘Spread the word’ reflects the true power contained in words and their impact on every aspect of life. “With this slogan, we want to convey that words are not written to be hidden between covers of books. Words are at the core of all creative pursuits, and in fact, at the heart of everything we do.”

In 2021, the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), crossed a major cultural milestone by becoming the year’s largest publishing event worldwide in terms of business exchanges and copyright sales.

-Ends-