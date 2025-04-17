Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Expo Centre Sharjah announced today, Thursday, the official launch of the seventh edition of the Indian trade, cultural, and entertainment exhibition ‘Come On Kerala’.

Held under the generous patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the exhibition will take place from May 9 to 11 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

‘Come On Kerala’, organized by Gulf Madhyamam newspaper in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber, stands as the largest Indian international trade fair in the Middle East and a leading platform celebrating Indian culture, with a particular focus on the state of Kerala.

This announcement was made during a press conference held at Expo Centre Sharjah, attended by Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, and Jamal Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication at SCCI.

Also present were Sultan Mohammed Al Omrani, Commercial Director at Expo Centre Sharjah; Marwan Al Mashghouni, Director of Government Communications at Expo Centre Sharjah, and Muhammad Rafeeq, Global Head of Madhyamam Business Operations, along with representatives of organizing and supporting entities, prominent figures, and media professionals.

During the press conference, it was announced that this year’s expo will feature over 300 commercial exhibitors, alongside government entities and a lineup of leading private sector companies from both the UAE and India. The event is anticipated to attract more than 275,000 visitors.

In his remarks, Abdulaziz Al Shamsi emphasized that the Sharjah Chamber’s support for the exhibition aligns with its strategic vision to enhance the emirate’s business ecosystem and strengthen its global economic ties.

Given that India is a major strategic trade partner of the UAE, the exhibition, which continues to achieve consistent success, provides an ideal and sustainable platform to connect Sharjah’s business community with its counterparts in India, particularly in Kerala. It aims to foster mutual investment opportunities, uncover promising ventures, and facilitate commercial partnerships.

For his part, Jamal Bouzanjal noted that the "Come On Kerala" exhibition stands out as a catalyst for trade and investment exchange.

By attracting a significant number of entrepreneurs, investors, and companies from vital economic sectors, the exhibition offers unique opportunities to explore areas of collaboration, forge strategic partnerships, and promote Indian products and services across the region. At the same time, it introduces the Indian business community to the promising opportunities available in Sharjah.

Sultan Mohammed Al Omrani stated that Expo Centre Sharjah has finalized all arrangements for hosting the "Come On Kerala" exhibition, ensuring the provision of all necessary facilities and spaces to deliver a competitive and seamless experience for exhibitors and visitors alike.

“This year’s edition is expected to play a key role in enhancing UAE-India relations and further cementing Sharjah’s position as a leading regional and global hub for exhibition and conference industry,” he added.

The 7th edition of "Come On Kerala" exhibition will feature more than 20 diverse cultural and entertainment programs, including live performances by prominent Bollywood celebrities ncluding Indian superstar Mohanlal superstar Mohanlal and actress Priya Mani.

The agenda also encompasses a variety of family-friendly activities and experiences that authentically reflect the ambiance of Kerala, with exhibition spaces designed to replicate the state’s most famous landmarks and attractions.

Entrepreneurs from India and the UAE will display their innovations covering key sectors including healthcare, tourism, education, retail, and interior design. The fair is also set to provide an exceptional platform for forging partnerships, sharing expertise, and unveiling new products and innovations.

“Come On Kerala” exhibition continues to uphold its reputation as an integrated destination that appeals to a broad and diverse audience, including entrepreneurs, investors, the Indian diaspora, families, and cultural enthusiasts.

Beyond its commercial focus, the exhibition offers an array of cultural and entertainment activities such as traditional Keralite cuisine festivals, family and children-oriented competitions in cooking and painting, in addition to music and fashion shows with prizes awarded to outstanding participants and top performers.

These elements position the exhibition as a leading and all-encompassing platform that combines business networking with cultural engagement, further reinforcing its position as the largest Indian festival in the region and a vital bridge of communication between the UAE and India.

