As part of its commitment to implementing the highest health safety standards in livestock markets, a delegation from Sharjah Asset Management participated in a seminar titled "One Health Strategies for Emerging Infectious Diseases" organised by University Of Al Dhaid. The seminar aimed to address antimicrobial resistance and pandemic preparedness, exploring the latest global practices in preventing infectious animal diseases and enhancing livestock safety.

The delegation included Eng. Abdalla Al Shamsi, Sharjah Region Markets Manager; Hilal Al Naqbi, Eastern Region Market Manager; and Tareq Ghames, Slaughterhouse Supervisor. The seminar provided them with an opportunity to learn about modern strategies for monitoring infectious diseases in livestock markets and the role of integrating human and animal health in strengthening food and public health security.

This participation aligns with Sharjah Asset Management’s commitment to developing a healthy and safe environment in the livestock markets it manages by adopting best practices in veterinary prevention and implementing strict health standards to ensure the safety of both animals and customers. The company also seeks to enhance cooperation with relevant authorities to achieve the highest levels of biosecurity and reduce the spread of infectious diseases that could impact the livestock sector.

Sharjah Asset Management affirms that its participation in this seminar is part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the sustainability of livestock markets by adopting the latest scientific solutions and recommendations. This ensures the provision of a safe and healthy environment that meets the expectations of customers and the community as a whole.

About Sharjah Asset Management:

As the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, Sharjah Asset Management drives economic and social development through strategic partnerships with public and private sectors. The organisation promotes investment and corporate social responsibility whilst ensuring optimal resource utilisation for the long-term prosperity of the Sharjah community. Through innovative initiatives and strategic investments, it continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening Sharjah's position as a leading investment destination in the region.