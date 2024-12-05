Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: From 5 December, daily SGI Talks will take place at 3pm in the SGI pavilion in the COP16 Green Zone, which is open to all visitors. The 30-minute fireside chat series will run from 3-3:30 pm daily until 13 December, the final day of COP16.

This year’s season of SGI Talks will feature topics such as youth empowerment and sustainable consumer choices to marine carbon sequestration and methane emission measurement.

This year’s speakers include: Andrew Zaloumis, CEO, Prince Mohammad bin Salman Royal Reserve Development Authority (PMBSRR); Charlot Magayi, Founder & CEO, Mukuru Clean Stoves, Kenya; Dr. Talal AlHarigi, CEO, Imam Abdulaziz Royal Nature Reserve; H.R.H. Princess Lamia Bint Majid Al Saud, Secretary General, Alwaleed Philanthropies; Hashem Al-Fawaz, Deputy Vice President of Economic Affairs, Environment Fund; Khalid Alnasser, Electricity Affairs, MoEn; Nathalie Hilmi, Section Head of Environmental Economics, Scientific Center of Monaco, Lead Author, IPCC; Noura Alsudayri, Clean Development Mechanism (CDMDNA); Nour Algafas, (CDMDNA); Prince Abdulaziz Al-Saud, CEO of Barakah; Sam Bencheghib, Co-founder, Sungai Watch.

Come early to the SGI pavilion to secure your front row seat and learn more about the critical topics that help lead to a greener tomorrow.

Plan your visit: Full schedule of SGI Talks

5 December: Guardians of the Planet: The Power of the Little Things (Youth Day)

6 December: Harnessing Blue Carbon: Coastal and Marine Ecosystems in Carbon Sequestration

7 December: From Desert to Sanctuary: Rewilding Efforts to Restore Saudi Arabia’s Wildlife

8 December: Philanthropy In Conversation

9 December: Food for Thought – special two-part session

Part 1: Challenging Norms with Alternative Cooking Methods to Fight Climate Change

Part 2: Nourishing People and Planet with Sustainable Cuisine (3:30 – 4 pm)

10 December: Eye In the Sky: Satellites and New Technologies for Better Measurement of Methane Emissions

11 December: Empowering the Everyday Investor: Bridging Finance and Climate Action

12 December: Revolutionizing Industry and Agriculture and Utilities: The Liquid Displacement Program

13 December: Reimagining Waste: From Burden to Building Block

Make sure to follow Saudi Green Initiative on social media to get more details about what to expect from each session.

How to find the SGI Talks:

entrance until you see the Saudi Green Initiative pavilion.

Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/ZaZPXYnWdM46wBWF9

Other activities in the SGI Pavilion:

In addition to the SGI Talks, the SGI Pavilion offers visitors an immersive experience designed to educate and engage. Every day from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm (Fridays 2:00 am – 8:00 pm) for the duration of UNCCD COP16, visitors are encouraged to journey through five zones that highlight Saudi Arabia’s approach to Reducing Emissions, Growing 10 Billion Trees, Protecting Nature, Promoting Sustainability, and building a Sustainable Future. To finish the journey, the SGI Pavilion this year adds a Kids Zone, created to inspire Saudi Arabia’s youth to become environmental heroes.

ABOUT THE SAUDI GREEN INITIATIVE (SGI)

Under the patronage of HRH Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Green Initiative is charting a path for the Kingdom in protecting the planet. With ambitious targets spanning the coming decades, the national initiative aims to improve quality of life and protect future generations by increasing reliance on clean energy, offsetting the impact of fossil fuels, and protecting the environment. For more information visit: www.greeninitiatives.gov.sa