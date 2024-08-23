Sharjah: The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has unveiled the coveted Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA 2024) shortlist, featuring 46 candidates from 12 countries competing across 22 awards, grouped into five main categories. The announcement follows a record-breaking number of entries, with 3,815 submissions a 230% increase from the previous year. The 11th SGCA accepted 1,129 submissions from 44 countries in this edition.

The shortlisted entries, competing for nine awards for government entities, international organisations, and the private sector; four individual awards; two challenge and competition awards; four Jury Awards; and three Partner Awards, were carefully selected by the SGCA Higher Committee, which comprises experts from diverse fields within media and communication. The winners will be announced at the Sharjah Government Communication Award ceremony on September 5 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The shortlist included candidates from 12 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Nigeria, Singapore, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

This year's award submissions stood out for their exceptional strength, with the presented projects and initiatives demonstrating remarkable levels of quality and innovation. The contributions of the private sector in communication and its practices were particularly highlighted through the submitted works. With the award’s global expansion, it successfully attracted entries from numerous countries for the first time, underscoring its broad appeal and inclusiveness.

Government entities, Private Sector, and International Organisations shortlist

In the government entities, international organisations, and private sector award categories, the shortlist for the ‘Best Communication Strategy Dealing with Crises’ includes entries from UAE’s Ministry of Community Development, Al Ain Municipality from government entities and KSA’s Matarat Holding, and Egypt’s PharmaOverseas from the private sector.

QFor the ‘Best Communication and Media Content’ award, the shortlisted nominees from the public sector are Jordan’s Al Aman Fund For the Future of Orphans, UAE’s Oranaa Marketing Services, and Syria’s Spaetoon from the private sector and the Information and Decision Support Center - Egyptian Cabinet, KSA’s National Center for Meteorology, and Bahrain’s Ministry of Municipalities Affairs & Agriculture from the government sector. Meanwhile, the ‘Best Communication and Humanitarian Practices Supporting Social Responsibility’ features Sharjah Broadcasting Authority - UAE, National Developmental Housing Foundation "Sakan" - Saudi Arabia, Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia from the public sector and Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Subaie and Sons Charitable Foundation (Gross) - Saudi Arabia, and Smart Recycling Company " Olar" - Saudi Arabia from the private sector.

The winners of the ‘Best Investment in Soft Power to Support Communication Programs’ and the ‘Best Communication with Artificial Intelligence Technology in Service of the Community’ awards will be announced during the SGCA award ceremony. In the ‘Best Communication Project Targeting Children and Adolescents’, the shortlisted include the Child Safety Department, an affiliate of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs‎ in Sharjah, the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority, and the Sharjah Police Science Academy from the public sector and the Arab Nation - UAE, and Shahid platform from the private sector.

In the award categories dedicated to government entities and international organisations, the ‘Best Integrated Communication System’ shortlist features KSA’s Ministry of Tourism, Sharjah Police Headquarters, and KSA’s Ministry of Media, while the ‘Best Campaign Targeting Cultural Identity and Arabic Language’ includes the Arab Youth Centre, Telecommunications And Digital Government Regulatory Authority, and UAE’s Ministry of Culture. The ‘Best Communication Targeting Youth’ category is divided into two award subcategories: ‘Best Campaign Positively Impacting Youth Awareness and Practices,’ with nominees including the Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi, UAE’s Tadweer Group, and KSA’s Ministry of Human Resource and Social Development, and ‘Best Communication Program Supporting Emerging Projects and Youth,’ with nominees Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO), and UAE’s Federal Youth Authority.

Individual Awards shortlist

In the individual awards, the ‘Best Youth Initiative in Government Communication’ shortlist includes Citizen's Office Initiative - Morocco, Eithar Tariq- KSA, and Inspires team (Molhemoon) from Bahrain. The ‘Best Official Spokesperson’ category shortlist features Colonel Dr. Muslim Mohammed Al Junaibi - UAE, Hussein Mohammed Al-Qahtani from KSA, and Lt. Col. Salem bin Ali - UAE. The ‘Best Research in Communication Sciences’ category includes Mahmoud Shafei Abdel-Latif - Egypt, and Iman Abdullah Ali - UAE, while the ‘Best Purposeful Digital Content Creator’ has two subcategories: under 18, with nominees Aisha Humaid Al Khayyal from UAE, Gamal Mohamed Gamal - Egypt, and Hidaya Saleh Saeed - UAE, and over 18, with nominees Eisa Alhabib - Kuwait, Noor Walid Abdulmahmud - Jordan, and Mohammed Al-Ahmed from the UAE.

Partner Awards shortlist

For this year’s Partner Awards, the shortlist for the ‘Best Innovation in Government Communication’ award in collaboration with Apolitical includes Kaduna Citifeed - Nigeria, EldderTech - Singapore, and Dumb Ways to Die - Australia. The ‘Best Communication Practices Dealing With Development Advances’ award, held in partnership with CSO Network, features nominees Al Futtaim Group - UAE, Pepsico - Mega Green Accelerator - Middle East, and WWF Emirates Nature. The ‘Best Innovative and Resilient Communication Initiatives’ in partnership with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) includes For a Drop awareness campaign by Jordan’s Ministry of Water and Irrigation and Stopping the UK’s Biggest Heart - UK.

Jury Awards and Challenges

For the Jury Awards, the winners of the ‘Best Distinguished Government Official,’ ‘Best Individual to Have Contributed Strategically to the Field of Government Communication,’ ‘Best Communication with Impact on Remote Communities,’ and ‘Best Individual Positive Social Impact’ awards will be announced during IGCF 2024 Closing Ceremony, alongside the winners of the ‘Universities Challenge,’ organised in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), and the ‘Artificial Intelligence Skills Camp (AISC)’ Challenge.

The High Judging Committee responsible for evaluating the candidates includes H.E. Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Chairman of the SGCA Jury Committee; H.E. Ali Jaber, Group TV Director of MBC and Dean of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School for Communication at the American University in Dubai; Sami Al Reyami, former Editor-in-Chief of Emarat Al Youm; Shihab Alhammadi, Vice Chancellor for Financial and Administrative Affairs at the University of Sharjah; Dr. Ali Qasim Jawad Al Lawati, President of The Royal Academy of Management in Oman; Dr. Yasar Jarrar, Senior Strategy Advisor in emerging markets; and the prominent Egyptian media personality Mona El-Shazly, alongside Mohammed Majed Al Suwaidi and Dr. Ahmed Abdel Rahman Al Arfaj.

Since its inaugural edition, SGCA has bolstered its status as a global platform celebrating creativity and excellence in government communication. It aims to inspire and develop the field while supporting sustainable development through effective communication.