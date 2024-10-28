Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has successfully hosted the 10th edition of the International Nursing, Midwifery, and Allied Health Conference (SINMAC) from 25-27 October at the Grand Hyatt Conference Centre, Abu Dhabi. Under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of Healthcare through Longevity, Innovation, Technology, and Evidence-Based Practice’, SINMAC 2024 will gather over 1,000 healthcare professionals to tackle critical challenges faced by the industry today.

With healthcare systems evolving rapidly due to advances in technology, ageing populations, and a growing demand for personalised care, SINMAC 2024 offered a critical platform for professionals to collaborate on innovative solutions. Topics included the transformative role of AI and robotics in clinical practice, the integration of longevity medicine to extend health spans, and the adoption of evidence-based practices to improve patient care outcomes. Through these discussions, SEHA reaffirmed its commitment to delivering world-class, patient-centric healthcare in line with Abu Dhabi’s broader vision for enhancing health outcomes through innovation and cutting-edge practices.

Saeed Al Kuwaiti, Group Chief Executive Officer of SEHA, said, “This conference was a pivotal opportunity to address the most urgent healthcare challenges, from embracing advanced technologies like AI and robotics to improving health spans with longevity medicine. By bringing together leading minds in the field, we were not just responding to the future – we were shaping it. The knowledge shared and collaborations formed here will lead to tangible improvements in patient care, reaffirming SEHA’s leadership in delivering world-class healthcare and supporting Abu Dhabi’s goal of setting new global standards for medical excellence.”

Attendees participated in panel discussions, interactive workshops, and sessions aimed at facilitating knowledge exchange and best practices. Key areas of focus included longevity medicine and preventive care strategies, increasingly crucial as global populations age. Additionally, the integration of AI and robotics in clinical settings was highlighted, emphasising SEHA’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology to enhance diagnostic precision, surgical accuracy, and overall patient care.

Dr. Anwar Sallam, Corporate Chief Medical Officer at SEHA, said: “We were excited to have allied health professionals as part of this great event. Their participation in specialised workshops and scientific sessions not only showcased their expertise but also highlighted the integral role they play in delivering comprehensive and patient-centred care. We were proud to support their contributions and look forward to the valuable insights and innovations that emerged from this important event."

A strong emphasis was placed on evidence-based practices and their role in transforming clinical care. Sessions explored the latest advancements in clinical trials and examined innovative methodologies for implementing these findings across healthcare systems, underscoring SEHA’s commitment to driving research-led innovations that improve healthcare quality and patient outcomes.

Muayyad Hussein, Corporate Nursing & Midwifery Director, Executive Conference Chair, said, “By bringing together leading minds in nursing, midwifery, and allied health, we pushed boundaries, implemented innovative practices, and improved patient care across the UAE. As our healthcare landscape changes rapidly, this event equipped our professionals with the tools and insights needed to deliver compassionate, cutting-edge care, ensuring we stay ahead of emerging challenges.”

The conference also featured discussions on the importance of regulatory frameworks and their impact on healthcare delivery, focusing on aligning policies with Abu Dhabi’s vision for a sustainable, adaptable healthcare system. These discussions helped ensure that medical practices are not only forward-thinking but also capable of meeting future demographic shifts.

Shaikha Al Shamisi, Conference Chair and Director of Nursing at Al Ain Hospital, said, “This event was about more than staying informed—it was about fostering leadership and building networks that will shape the future of healthcare. In my role, I see firsthand how crucial it is for nurses and allied health professionals to continuously advance their skills and adapt to new trends. This conference provided an invaluable opportunity for attendees to engage directly with global experts, gain practical insights, and apply these learnings in real-world settings, ultimately enhancing their impact on patient care and healthcare systems.”

SINMAC 2024 was open to healthcare professionals, educators, researchers, and policymakers committed to advancing their expertise and contributing to the transformation of healthcare in Abu Dhabi. Marking its 10th year, the conference reinforced SEHA’s dedication to driving continuous professional development and fostering innovation that leads to measurable improvements in healthcare delivery across the region.

About PureHealth

By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans.

About SEHA

SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to the continuous improvement of customer care to recognised international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,000 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centres, and three blood banks.

