Sharjah: As part of its ongoing mission to empower and support female entrepreneurs, the Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) is highlighting the exceptional products and services of eight council members, including six specialising in perfumes and candles, alongside two from the food and beverage sector, during its participation in the ongoing Emirates Perfumes & Oud Exhibition 2024, taking place from October 4 to 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The strategic partnership between the Emirates Perfumes & Oud Exhibition 2024 and SBWC aligns with its collaboration agreement signed with the Expo Centre Sharjah to empower the council’s members, and enhance their participation in specialised exhibitions organised by or hosted at the centre.

Through this participation, SBWC is spotlighting its members’ expertise in the perfume industry while actively facilitating key connections with industry leaders, partners, and specialists. The council is also promoting the Emirati perfume industry regionally and globally, aligning with the exhibition's overarching goals and reinforcing its commitment to advancing the success of Emirati women in business.

Council members are presenting an exquisite selection of Arabian and oriental perfumes, along with premium Emirati oud, a symbol of national heritage deeply intertwined with Arab culture and identity. Their participation also highlights the dynamic growth of the UAE’s perfume sector, which recorded a remarkable 31.6% increase in trade during the first quarter of 2024, reaching AED 4.581 billion, compared to AED 3.482 billion during the same period in 2023.

Through its participation, SBWC aims to empower its members by providing access to prestigious exhibitions, conferences, and forums to showcase their products, boost sales, and expand their customer base. The exhibition also serves as a platform to showcase the council’s unique offerings to businesswomen and female-led ventures, highlighting tailored resources such as mentorship programmes, networking opportunities, and business support services. By facilitating these connections, SBWC is strengthening the presence of Emirati women in key industries while fostering innovation and growth within the broader business ecosystem.