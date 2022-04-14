Ahmed Al Ameri: EBF attests to the growth of the Emirati publishing sector

Sultan Al Amimi: We look towards finding EBF a permanent place on the country’s annual cultural agenda.

Sharjah: Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced the second edition of the Emirati Book Fair (EBF), slated to run from April 20 – 24 at the SBA headquarters in Sharjah. Being organised in collaboration with the Emirates Writers Union, the event will offer a public platform to ten Emirati publishing houses, allowing them to showcase thousands of works by local authors.

Open to public starting April 21, 9pm – 1am, the book fair will also host panel discussions and poetry evenings that will be led by renowned Emirati authors and intellectuals.

EBF provides a platform for publishers, authors, and intellectuals to network, highlights new titles by emerging writers, sheds light on the creative journeys of the UAE’s literary talents and covers various cultural topics, in addition to spotlighting UAE’s thriving cultural scene. The book fair promotes local content of every genre, including academic books, novels, historical titles and children’s literature.

Commenting on the significance of the event, HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, said: “EBF stems from the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to support and strengthen the Emirati publishing industry. His Highness holds the works of every Emirati author in high esteem, and we look forward to nurturing this book fair into the biggest platform for Emirati publishers and writers in the country”.

He added: “EBF attests to the growth of the Emirati publishing sector, and presents a unique opportunity for readers to explore Emirati publishers’ latest offerings. Therefore, SBA is intent on establishing the book fair as a regular feature on Sharjah’s annual cultural calendar that bolsters the emirate’s status as a globally recognised literary and publishing hub.”

For his part, Sultan Al Amimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Emirates Writers Union, said: “EBF reflects the country’s vision to commend and celebrate its exceptional authors and other intellectuals and to invest in knowledge-based communities. It is but natural that Sharjah should host such an event, as the emirate has assumed a crucial responsibility to represent and promote Emirati literature and culture. His Highness the ruler of Sharjah has laid a solid foundation to position Sharjah as the cultural capital of the country and the Arab world, and as the UNESCO World Book Capital.”

He continued: “The Emirates Writers Union is proud to work with SBA, which is driving forward the Emirati publishing industry locally, regionally and internationally, and we look towards finding EBF a permanent place on the country’s annual cultural agenda.”

