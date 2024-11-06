Sharjah, UAE: The consensus among participants on the importance of intercultural learning in the museum field as a foundation for fostering mutual understanding and cultural exchange was a key outcome of the SAWA Conference 2024: “SAWA Journey: A Decade of Cross-Cultural Museum Learning,” held by the Sharjah Museums Authority from November 4 to 5 at the Sharjah Archaeology Museum.

Experts highlighted that intercultural learning should be integrated not only into how museums engage with diverse communities but also into how they promote cultural awareness, inspire global connections, and enhance their role as inclusive educational spaces.

During the two-day event, participants discussed how intercultural engagement enriches museum practices, transforming these institutions into spaces that actively connect diverse cultures and perspectives.

Organized by SMA in collaboration with the Strategic Partner, Crescent Group, and the Platinum Partner, the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, and supported by the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany Dubai, the conference gathered museum professionals, academics, and cultural enthusiasts from around the world. Together, they explored the evolution and future direction of museums, emphasizing the value of international partnerships and cultural diversity as catalysts for innovation.

Crescent Group, a long-standing partner of the Sharjah Museums Authority, expressed its pride in supporting this milestone event. Majid Jafar, CEO of Crescent Petroleum, commented: “Crescent Group is proud to be a sponsor of this milestone celebrating the 10th anniversary of the SAWA Program, building on our years of collaboration with the Sharjah Museums Authority. We are honored to have been a part of the fabric of Sharjah since our start in 1971 and celebrate the spirit of openness and collaboration that has made this emirate the Capital of Culture.”

Significant Conclusions from the Conference

Throughout the conference, experts and participants engaged in thought-provoking seminars and discussions, which culminated in several significant conclusions.

A primary takeaway from the SAWA Conference was the recognition of cultural collaboration as essential to driving innovation in museums. Jiwon Lee of the Sharjah Art Foundation shared how the Sharjah Biennial engages the community through hands-on workshops, allowing students to experience “diversity in localities,” where they learn from new cultures while sharing their own.

In a panel on curatorial roles, Dr. David Francis Honorary Lecturer in Memory at University College London emphasized the need for language and translation to enhance art accessibility and broaden audiences’ understanding of artworks. Alya AlMulla from the Sharjah Art Museum discussed balancing artists’ visions with cultural missions, while Suheyla Takesh from the Barjeel Art Foundation highlighted art’s ability to bridge cultural divides, strengthening museums as intercultural platforms.

In the session "Museum Interpretation," Dr. John-Paul Sumner from North Lanarkshire Council demonstrated how interactive storytelling can make museum content more relatable, underscoring the importance of engagement in intercultural education.

Discussions led by Emilia Sánchez González Doctoral Researcher at the University of Luxembourg emphasized how inclusivity initiatives foster engagement and Alya Buruhaima from the Sharjah Museums Authority highlighted the Museum Express, which reaches all communities across Sharjah, as well as facilities that accommodate people of all ages and abilities.

Dr. Sohail Dahdal from the American University of Sharjah illustrated how museums can enhance engagement through immersive digital experiences, reinforcing museums' roles as inclusive, educational spaces for intercultural learning. He referenced an augmented reality project in collaboration with the Sharjah Museums Authority that brings historical artifacts to life, while Sophie Perl from Stadtmuseum Berlin noted that museums serve as educational spaces where visitors can connect with narratives in ways that encourage participation and active engagement, further highlighting the role of intercultural learning.

Panelists during the "Aspirations and Obstacles: Striving for Impact Amidst Challenges," discussion, moderated by Aisha Rashid Deemas, shared insightful perspectives on heritage preservation and the challenges they face. Nasir AlDarmaki, Deputy Director of ICCROM's Regional Centre in Sharjah, recounted how ICCROM established its regional office in the emirate of Sharjah, sharing success stories that highlight the vital role of heritage preservation in the region. Danielle Kuijten, Director and Co-curator of Imagine IC, introduced the innovative concept of Imagine IC as a combined library, museum, and archive center, though it does not formally hold the title of "museum." She discussed the center's work in safeguarding and enriching heritage while addressing the obstacles they encountered along the way. Lina Dolfen, Director Kultur - und Heimathaus Stadt Blankenberg and SAWA graduate, offered her perspective on the challenges involved in establishing a museum in a small German village, underlining the complexities of bringing cultural institutions to rural areas.

Reflecting on a Decade of SAWA

Aisha Rashid Deemas, Director General of the Sharjah Museums Authority, emphasized the profound impact of the SAWA program over the past decade.

“The SAWA program has been a beacon of cross-cultural collaboration, fostering mutual understanding and professional growth among museum practitioners globally. As we conclude this conference, we not only celebrate the achievements of the past ten years but also look forward to a future where museums continue to thrive as centers of learning, inclusivity, and cultural exchange,” she said.

A Vision for the Future

The SAWA Conference 2024 successfully brought to light the critical issues facing museums today and provided a platform for collaborative problem-solving. As the conference drew to a close, participants expressed their commitment to continuing the dialogue and implementing the insights gained.

"Moving forward, it is essential that we build on the discussions and insights shared during this conference," said Aisha. "By doing so, we can ensure that museums remain vibrant spaces that not only preserve cultural heritage but also inspire and educate future generations."

As the Sharjah Museums Authority remains committed to fostering cross-cultural collaboration and advancing museum practices both locally and globally, it extends its gratitude to all the speakers, participants, and partners who contributed to the success of the SAWA Conference 2024.