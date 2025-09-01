Premium finishes, joinery applications and innovative woodworking solutions are highlighted across curated exhibition features from 1 to 3 September at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center

Saudi Arabian companies such as Al Tajaweed, MateriaLUX, Al-Ashjar Al-Mumaiza and Al Sharq Al Masiya showcase local expertise in woodworking and design

Sustainability Talk with ITCO and Egger highlights real-world solutions in green building

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 1 September 2025 – The second edition of Saudi Wood Expo opens doors today at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC), running until 3 September. Over the next three days, the event is set to welcome over 10,000 visitors, promoting business networking, collaboration and partnerships. Showcasing the Kingdom’s rapidly expanding wood and woodworking sector, the exhibition highlights Saudi Arabia’s drive to meet surging demand while advancing the ambitious goals of Vision 2030.

Saudi Wood Expo brings together an array of wood products, machinery and finishing solutions that cater to the country’s expanding construction, fit-out and design industries. With large-scale urban developments underway across Saudi Arabia, including residential, commercial and hospitality projects, the event provides a timely place for suppliers to meet serious buyers and source products for upcoming projects.

“Over the next three days, Saudi Wood Expo will support Saudi Arabia’s ambitions for sustainable and future-ready development aligned with international wood and woodworking sector standards,” said Muhammed Kazi, Senior Vice President, dmg events. “With demand for timber, finishing products and woodworking technologies rising alongside Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 projects, the exhibition provides a timely space for sourcing solutions and strategic cross-sector collaborations that will shape the market for years to come.”

Local and international exhibitors take center stage

This year’s edition brings a strong international presence, with Germany’s Ilim Nordic Timber, a leading producer of high-quality softwood lumber and Imos, a software developer offering advanced solutions for customized furniture production. From Italy exhibitors such as Freud, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of circular saw blades and timber engineering specialist Rubner, will showcase latest innovations. The lineup also includes Austria’s CAD+T, who will showcase integrated woodworking solutions that combine 3D design, automated production data and flexible ERP tools to streamline workflows from concept to completion.

Among regional exhibitors is the UAE’s DesertBoard, debuting their flagship, Palm Strand Board (PBS®), a sustainable material engineered from agricultural palm waste. With Saudi Arabia producing more than 300,000 tonnes of palm fronds annually, DesertBoard’s showcase highlights a regionally manufactured solution that supports Vision 2030’s drive for circular economy practices and low-carbon construction.

Local exhibitors also play a prominent role, with Al Tajweed showcasing its long-standing expertise in wood design and finished products; and companies such as Fian Group, Iconic Trees - ColdWater Veneer and Al Sharq Al Masiya (H&C - KDT Machinery) demonstrating the Kingdom’s growing capabilities in supplying specialized materials and woodworking technologies for construction, interior projects and furniture factories.

Sustainable solutions for smart sourcing

Leading industry players, including Fian Group, Hasep Entegre and Al Maha Wood Trading, present advanced Thermowood solutions designed to perform under the most demanding climatic conditions. From exterior cladding to outdoor surfaces, these treated timber products combine weather resistance, durability and visual appeal, offering architects, designers and developers versatile and sustainable material choices. In line with Saudi Arabia’s drive for excellence in construction, Thermowood exemplifies innovation with long-term reliability and design flexibility.

Complementing the exhibition, Sustainability Talk: “Building a Greener Future”, hosted in collaboration with ITCO and Egger, will take place on Tuesday, 2 September from 6:00 – 7:00 pm. The session will examine how the use of sustainable materials and smart sourcing is transforming construction and design, highlighting tangible industry steps toward a greener, more responsible future.

Running from 1 – 3 September, Saudi Wood Expo is the largest dedicated event in the Kingdom, catering to the entire wood and woodworking value chain. Attendance is free for all industry professionals over 18 years of age. For more information or to register, visit: www.saudiwoodexpo.com

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Ranju Warrier – Head of Communications – Construction, dmg events

Ranjuwarrier@dmgevents.com

Khushie Mallya, PR Executive – Construction, dmg events

Khushiemallya@dmgevents.com

About Saudi Wood Expo:

Saudi Wood Expo is the region’s largest and most important business event for architects, builders, project consultancies, timber trade distributors, contractors and manufacturing & woodworking industries. Attracting senior decision-makers and featuring top manufacturers and suppliers of the woodworking industry, Saudi Wood Expo is a must-attend event for anyone doing business in this rapidly growing sector.

Organized by dmg events, the second edition Saudi Wood Expo expects 10,000+ attendees from across the Kingdom, as well as 200+ international and local exhibitors.

Saudi Wood Expo is set to take place at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center from 1 - 3 September 2025. Free to attend for industry professionals.

For more information visit www.saudiwoodexpo.com

