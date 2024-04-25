Osaka, Japan – With about one year to go until the opening of Expo 2025 Osaka, The Saudi Arabia Pavilion announced that it will host an ambitious program of over 700 events. The Kingdom will showcase live performances every day in the Pavilion’s courtyard.

The ambitious event programming will feature performances ranging from traditional dance and music to exclusive Saudi film releases, DJ sets and fashion catwalks. The spectacle will enable visitors to witness Saudi Arabia and learn more about the country’s past, rapid transformation, and shared vision towards a more sustainable future through an Epic Journey of New Discoveries.

Included in the experience is the majestic Al Ula human settlement and oasis, a heritage thousands of years old that captures layer upon layer of human history and a wealth of natural wonders and archaeological ruins.

Green Riyadh, designed to help propel Riyadh into being among the top 100 most livable cities, will also feature. The project, one of the most ambitious urban forestation initiatives in the world, is planting 7.5 million trees and creating and re-generating thousands of parks and gardens across the city, brought to life through a sustainable re-usable water network.

Another ecological masterpiece set to go on display is The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Coral Restoration Initiative, a 100-hectare pioneering reef restoration project off the coast of NEOM along the country’s pristine Red Sea shores. As part of the initiative, the ambition is to design, construct and operate the world's largest coral nursery at Haddah beach with expected coral production of 400K per year and spanning approximately four soccer fields.

NEOM is also set to grab the spotlight – a giga project globally known for re-imagining urban life by creating a new model for sustainable living. NEOM is home to Gulf of Aqaba, Oxagon, Trojena and THE LINE, a city stretching 170 kilometers, from the mountains of NEOM across the desert valleys to the Red Sea. Towering 500 meters above sea level with no roads, cars or emissions, the city of 9 million will run on 100% renewable energy with 95% of land to be preserved for nature.

"We are excited to enable visitors to witness the Kingdom and be taken on an Epic Journey of New Discoveries at the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, experiencing the country’s traditions, bold economic transformation and clear vision for a sustainable shared future,” said The Commissioner General of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Othman Almazyad. “Our talented master chefs will bring a fusion of flavours from across the Kingdom, our musicians and artists will perform every day, showcasing the Kingdom’s profound cultural heritage, and our projects will demonstrate our commitment to the transformation journey we are on toward a shared and more sustainable future and economic prosperity.”

For businesses and investors, an exclusive VIP and Media Majlis meeting zone will hold daily briefings and presentations to update the international business and investment community on the latest opportunities within the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia and Japan enjoy ever-growing bilateral economic relations, in part through the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 agreement. At the Pavilion, Japanese and international businesses and investors can uncover new possibilities in the Kingdom’s economic diversification agenda to forge new partnerships and scale existing agreements.

Finally, all visitors will be able to pass through the Pavilion’s Saudi Souk, a meticulously curated gift shop boasting over 200 enchanting 'omiyage' souvenirs, each a testament to Saudi craftsmanship.