Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment to host Saudi-Italian Investment Forum tomorrow, featuring attendance by Luigi Di Maio, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Saudi and Italian companies will explore mutually beneficial investment opportunities in finance, infrastructure and mobility, tourism and culture, and renewable energy.

Forum will also showcase world-leading support services provided by Invest Saudi, the Kingdom’s investment promotion agency.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment (MISA), will tomorrow host a high-level Italian business delegation led by Luigi Di Maio, Italian Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

The Saudi-Italian Investment Forum will see participation by a range of private sector representatives from both nations, with the aim of exploring mutually beneficial investment opportunities.

With a focus on finance, infrastructure and mobility, tourism and culture, and renewable energy, the forum will feature interactive presentations spotlighting how a world of opportunity awaits Italian investors, as Saudi Arabia’s globally recognized reform agenda continues to progress.

The Forum will conclude with bilateral business meetings and the opportunity for Italian investors to explore the world-leading support services available from Invest Saudi, the Kingdom’s investment promotion platform.

ABOUT THE MINISTRY OF INVESTMENT

The ongoing transformation of Saudi Arabia under the Vision 2030 plan is unlocking new opportunities at an unprecedented pace. The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) is facilitating access to these opportunities by developing a vibrant cross-government investment ecosystem, while supporting businesses throughout their investment journey.

Through a network of dynamic business centers across the Kingdom, MISA partners with local and international businesses of all scales and sizes—from startups to blue chip multinationals—to help make investing in the Kingdom as streamlined and simple as possible.

MISA takes a lead role in improving Saudi Arabia’s overall business environment, commissioning multiple market intelligence studies every year and developing local opportunities for joint ventures.