Al-Ahsa, Saudi Arabia: Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, the Ministry of Environment Water and Agriculture will host the 1st International Forum for Saudi Reef in Al Ahsa between December 16-18, 2024. The Forum aims to empower rural communities and strengthen their role in sustainable development.

Dr. Maha Aldhahi, Head of the Forum’s Executive Committee, highlighted the Forum’s significance: “The Forum is a pivotal event in advancing rural development, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Saudi Vision 2030. It will support rural communities while contributing to global efforts and research on sustainable agriculture.”

Dr. Aldhahi emphasized that the Forum will bring together regional and international experts to address the challenge of rural-to-urban migration, an issue faced by many countries. To tackle this, the Forum will offer practical solutions to ensure rural areas remain economically viable, vibrant, and sustainable. Additionally, it will explore the latest innovations in agriculture and rural development while fostering economic growth and social cohesion through job creation and investment promotion.

According to Dr. Aldhahi, the Forum builds on the Saudi Reef Program, recognized by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization as the world’s largest development program of its kind. The Forum continues the Program’s success in supporting more than 77,000 agricultural projects, achieving a self-sufficiency rate exceeding 65% in the Kingdom’s vital sectors, and providing upskilling and career opportunities for members of rural communities.

Eng. Ghassan Bakri, Secretary General of the Saudi Reef Program, commented: “The Saudi Reef Program is a model of sustainable growth, addressing food security and job creation while preserving our unique cultural heritage. By hosting this forum, we aim to attract global partnerships and exchange cutting-edge solutions for rural empowerment.”

Eng. Bakri added that the Forum will feature dynamic discussions about key topics, including sustainable agricultural practices and entrepreneurship in rural areas, and the role of modern technology in the agricultural sector. In addition to these discussions, the Forum will feature a three-day exhibition showcasing unique rural practices and handicrafts, along with the work of local farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs, illustrating how traditional agricultural techniques are integrated with modern innovations to create sustainable livelihoods.

Through the 1st International Forum for Saudi Reef, part of the Saudi Reef Program, the Ministry of Environment Water and Agriculture continues to build pathways that benefit communities both locally and worldwide, contributing meaningfully to a more sustainable, resilient, and interconnected future. The inaugural Forum aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, helping achieve a balance between rural and urban development.

For more information and to register, please visit https://saudireefforum.com/en.