Action across Week 7 tournaments saw Team Falcons take unassailable lead as closet challenges dropped out of the running on Saturday

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Team Falcons of Saudi Arabia became the first-ever Esports World Cup Club Champions on an electrifying Saturday at Boulevard Riyadh City – winning the coveted title and $7 million first prize in one of the most significant moments in Saudi Arabian esports history.

With the Kingdom’s hometown heroes already boasting a commanding championship advantage (4160 points) heading into the penultimate day of the penultimate weekend in Riyadh, results across two of the Week 7 competitions saw their lead became unassailable.

Despite a valiant effort, The Netherlands’ Team Liquid – Team Falcons’ closest challengers in second place – missed out on qualification for next week’s Tekken8 tournament, a result which ended their EWC Club Championship hopes.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Team Vitality also dropped out of the running after bowing out of StarCraft II. With the French club competing in all three of the Week 8 tournaments – Tekken8, RENNSPORT, and Rocket League – StarCraft II victory would have meant a title win was still possible. However, they too came up short on the day, resulting in Team Falcons officially becoming the 2024 Club Championship winners – news that ignited jubilant scenes as a partisan home crowd celebrated the achievement.

Team Falcons’ triumph will fuel another incredible atmosphere inside the SEF Arena on Sunday with the StarCraft II, EA SPORTS FC 24, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Grand Finals. Each event is destined to play a central part in the dramatic finale of the Esports World Cup, which concludes with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 25. On that date, the Esports World Cup Club Champion will be gloriously crowned in Riyadh.

For more information, please visit Esports World Cup. To buy tickets, please see Esports World Cup | webook.com.

-Ends-

About Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup is a global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game structure that will pit the world’s top esports teams and athletes against one another for the largest-ever prize pool. Debuting in the summer of 2024, gamers, publishers, and fans from around the globe will come together in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to crown the world’s first Esports World Cup Club Champion. https://esportsworldcup.com/en

Media contact:

Marija Plavska

marija.plavska@bursonglobal.com