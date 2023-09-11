Launched in 2018, it has ten key strategic initiatives to make peoples’ lives healthier and happier

To showcase its achievements, it is hosting a pavilion at the Cityscape Global Exhibition, a global real estate development and housing policy platform

Riyadh: The Quality of Life Program, a key Vision Realization Program (VRP) of Vision 2030 to enrich and improve urban living in Saudi Arabia, is participating in the Cityscape Global Exhibition at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center from September 10-13.

The purpose of the event is to exchange experiences, discuss how to enhance sustainability in the real estate development sector, and provide participants with an opportunity to learn about the most prominent global trends and innovations in the sector.

The Quality of Life Program (QOL) is hosting an integrated pavilion at the four-day event to showcase its strategic goals, targets, and achievements since its establishment in 2018. From better urban design to promoting culture and heritage, sports, tourism, entertainment, and security, QOL was designed to achieve ten strategic goals for Vision 2030.

Khalid Albaker, CEO of the Quality of Life Program, visits the Quality of Life Program pavilion at the Cityscape Global Exhibition in Riyadh

To improve livability in Saudi cities, these goals are centered on increasing the quality of urban services and improving the country’s urban landscape through a number of specific initiatives and projects.

These include reducing visual pollution, increasing investment in the municipal sector, improving local project management, making municipalities more effective, and improving the overall quality of life through projects that support the arts, entertainment, sports, and culture. To meet each of these targets, QOL works closely with relevant ministries in the Kingdom.

The pavilion also highlights some of the most prominent achievements in the hobby sector in Saudi Arabia, the active pursuit of which are a key aspect of improving the quality of life in Saudi Arabia and the country’s global appeal. Thanks to QOL’s efforts, the Kingdom has increased the number of hobby clubs from zero in 2019 to 595 today.

Cityscape Global is a leading international real estate event featuring more than 200 speakers and over 180,000 expected attendees. Panels, presentations, and discussions will focus on four key pillars: Smart Cities for Tomorrow​; Digital Transformation; Accelerating the Kingdom; and a Developers Forum. The first Cityscape Global held in Riyadh, the event was organized by the Saudi Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing (MOMRAH) to provide a world-class platform for real estate entities to showcase their products and services to a diverse and international audience. In addition to offering participants a chance to build brand awareness in a rapidly growing market and industry, Cityscape also offers them an opportunity to conduct market research and access new markets.

About the Quality of Life Program

The Quality of Life Program (QOL) was founded in 2018 as a key Vision Realization Program (VRP) of Vision 2030 to increase the quality of life in Saudi Arabia through ten strategic goals that seek to make it a more healthy, happy, and inclusive society. These include improving public services, increasing participation in sports and recreational activities, supporting the arts and culture, diversifying entertainment options, and improving the overall urban landscape across the Kingdom.