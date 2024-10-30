Riyadh, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) announces its participation in the 4th International Fire Operations Conference (IFOC), which will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 3 to 7, 2024. The conference will explore emerging trends and technologies in fire prevention, safety protocols, emergency response, and crisis management.

Aimed at thought leaders, practitioners, and innovators from around the globe, the event will provide participants with innovative insights, strategies, and best practices to address current challenges in fire operations. With 130 years of experience in fire safety, including fire prevention, wildfire preparedness, electrical safety, hazardous materials, community risk reduction, and public safety, NFPA, as a technical partner has worked diligently alongside its IFOC committee members to shape the conference theme, agenda, and the speaker lineup. Attendees can look forward to engaging workshops and panel discussions, with many led by the NFPA's highly skilled team members.

“With over 300 codes and standards, and recognized globally for our innovative research, professional training, public education, outreach, and advocacy, NFPA is honoured to share its expertise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the 4th International Fire Operations Conference. We aspire to collaborate with leaders across the health and safety sectors to uphold the highest standards and create a future where everyone is safe, both at home and in the workplace.” said Dana Kamal, Director of International Business Development, MENA at NFPA.

At IFOC, Dana Kamal and other NFPA members will engage in various discussions on key topics, including “NFPA Codes & Standards: How to Use Them Effectively”, “Critical issue of fires in buildings under construction”, “Future of Safety: AR & VR Interactive workshop”. They will also share valuable insights on how to prepare for Certified Fire Protection Specialist (CFPS) Certification using the new Fire Protection Handbook (FPH).

NFPA’s participation at the 4th International Fire Operations Conference highlights its commitment to sharing global best practices and advancing fire and life safety standards in the Middle East. By fostering collaboration with regional leaders and innovators, NFPA continues to pave the way for safer communities and resilient infrastructure across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond.

About the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)

Founded in 1896, NFPA® is a global, self-funded, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.

