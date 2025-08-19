Kids & Toys Expo, Gifts & Homeware Expo, and Stationery & Paper Expo, Saudi Arabia to run at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre to connect global brands with Saudi buyers

Aligned with Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, the trio of inaugural shows will empower future of play, stationary, and gift-giving from 16-18 September in Saudi capital

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Riyadh will become the epicentre of a series of trade-only exhibitions next month when dmg events organises the inaugural Kids & Toys Expo Saudi Arabia, Stationery & Paper Expo Saudi Arabia, and Gifts & Homeware Expo Saudi Arabia. All three shows will be co-located under one roof at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre from 16-18 September, providing attendees with a comprehensive platform for all their sourcing needs.

The debutant trio represents the Kingdom’s first full-service B2B sourcing hub, giving local distributors and traders, retailers and resellers, government stakeholders, mega project developers, entrepreneurs, and investors, the opportunity to meet more than 150 regional and global exhibitors. Among the confirmed exhibitors are representatives from 23 countries, including four with their own major national pavilion: China, Türkiye, and Hong Kong. The co-location also offers buyers the opportunity to consolidate multiple procurement needs in a single visit, streamlining supply chains and reducing sourcing time while fuelling strategic partnerships that support Vision 2030 goals.

“This represents something of a marketplace revolution,” said Jasmeet Bakshi, Vice President, Design and Hospitality at dmg events. “For the first time, three dedicated B2B exhibitions will run side-by-side at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre, creating a sourcing super-hub designed to transform how Saudi businesses buy, connect, and grow.

“By co-locating these specialised events, we are enabling buyers to meet world-class suppliers, discover market-ready innovations, and forge valuable partnerships in a single visit. The concept is simple but powerful: Bring the right people and the right products together in one place, and business will happen faster. For busy buyers, this means less travel, less time lost, and more strategic sourcing.”

Three Industries, One Destination for Business Growth

At the Kids & Toys Expo Saudi Arabia – the Kingdom’s first trade event uniting the full kids and toys ecosystem from educational to hi-tech and digital children’s products – visitors will step into a world of creativity, innovation, and imagination. With a heavily import-dependent market forecast to grow 12 per cent annually to reach a value of US$1.4 billion by 2030, the Kingdom’s demand for high-quality, innovative toys is soaring. From Global brands such as Mattel, Hasbro, Disney, Crayola and Spinmaster to AI toy leader Anki Toys and leading local players such as Samaco Toys, Al Shula, Supreme Trading, Hobbies Castle, the show will reveal the trends shaping the future of play.

“This exhibition has the power to be a gateway to market transformation by being a springboard for local manufacturing and strategic partnerships,” added Bakshi.

The Stationery & Paper Expo Saudi Arabia will unveil and celebrate the tools that power schools and offices, from sustainable paper products and smart office solutions to premium writing instruments from brand leaders including Abo Moati, Pilot Pens, Linc Limited, the BNB Group, and DOMS. Highlighting artisanry, innovative designs, and corporate gifting, the show is a window into how tradition meets innovation in an industry where creativity is increasingly both physical and digital.

“Stationary and Paper Expo Saudi Arabia promises to be a hub for idea empowerment through paper, where innovation and technology are answering sector-wide demand for sustainability and smart office solutions,” said Bakshi. “Visitors can look forward to seeing the latest in eco-friendly notebooks, digital writing tools, and smart organisation systems, as well as leveraging the synergy with the co-located shows for enhanced networking and efficiency.”

Completing the trio is the Gifts & Homeware Expo Saudi Arabia, a curated display of corporate gifting solutions, artisan crafts, and lifestyle products. Confirmed exhibitors include Event Gifts, Alpha Arts, Rooh, Green Point, Abreeze, Sima Creative and Crystal Arc, which will unwrap exceptional business opportunities.

“This is a timely event to service the rising disposable income in a Kingdom experiencing robust growth in retail, home décor and gifting,” added Bakshi. “Visitors will also be able to experience products first-hand, network and learn via a programme of interactive demos, and business and panel sessions.”

Beyond the Show Floor – The Creative Circle

Running alongside the exhibitions, The Creative Circle is a dynamic two-day conference that will bring together more than 25 industry leaders for high-impact discussions and trend analysis. Attendees will to have access to various skill-building features – including a special collaboration with Artse, the leading marketplace for works by some of the world’s best emerging and established artists. Designed as a fast-paced forum to spark ideas and foster collaboration, Creative Circle attendees will gain an insider’s perspective into the trends shaping the region’s retail, homeware, and gifting sectors via fast-paced panels, expert-led discussions.

“The Creative Circle is a business accelerator for the Kingdom, a platform for growth,” said Bakshi. “It adds another layer of opportunity by offering exclusive insights on trends, consumer behaviour, and creative strategies that can directly shape business for years to come.”

Global Reach, Local Impact

With more than 5,000 visitors expected, the expos are tailored exclusively for B2B buyers from large retailers and corporate procurement teams to boutique wholesalers and e-commerce entrepreneurs. Products displayed are hand-selected for the Saudi market, ensuring they meet local business needs and consumer preferences.

“Sure, this sourcing cluster is focused on bringing products to Saudi Arabia, yet it’s also strongly focused on aligning with Vision 2030 through its encouragement of local manufacturing, boosting retail competitiveness, and positioning the Kingdom as a sourcing powerhouse in the region,” added Bakshi. “Every product on display is hand-selected for the Saudi market, ensuring cultural relevance and immediate business potential.”

Organiser dmg events is also ensuring the three expos reflect global best practice in sustainability. Plastic-free badges and cups, replacing single-use plastic bottles with glass, and donating used food to workers are some of the visible steps attendees may notice next month. Meanwhile, QR code-driven marketing, reusable exhibition structures, and biofuel-powered logistics all ensure the shows are designed with environmental responsibility in mind.

About Kids & Toys Expo Saudi Arabia

Kids & Toys Expo Saudi Arabia is the Kingdom’s first and only trade-only platform dedicated to the children’s products and toy industry. The event brings together global manufacturers and suppliers with local distributors, retailers, and wholesalers, offering the latest in educational toys, high-tech children’s products, and retail innovations. Co-located with Gifts & Homeware Expo and Stationery & Paper Expo, it maximises sourcing efficiency and fosters strategic partnerships. With over 99% of the market reliant on imports, the expo provides a high-impact entry point into a sector projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2030.

For more information: https://www.kidstoysexpoksa.com/

About Stationery & Paper Expo Saudi Arabia

Stationery & Paper Expo Saudi Arabia is the only B2B-focused event for the stationery and paper industry in the Kingdom, connecting local buyers with leading global brands. From eco-friendly notebooks and digital writing tools to innovative office solutions, the expo showcases the latest products designed to meet the needs of Saudi Arabia’s growing market. Co-located with Gifts & Homeware Expo and Kids & Toys Expo, the event provides unmatched networking, sourcing, and learning opportunities under one roof, supported by a three-day agenda of expert sessions and workshops.

For more information: https://www.stationerypaperexpoksa.com/

About Gifts & Homeware Expo Saudi Arabia

Gifts & Homeware Expo Saudi Arabia is the premier B2B platform for the corporate gifts and homeware accessories market in the Kingdom. Bringing together global and regional brands, the event showcases innovative designs, premium craftsmanship, and corporate gifting solutions tailored to Saudi Arabia’s dynamic lifestyle sector. Co-located with Kids & Toys Expo and Stationery & Paper Expo, it offers visitors the opportunity to explore multiple sectors in one visit, build strategic connections, and gain insights from industry leaders at The Creative Circle.

For more information: https://www.giftshomewareexpoksa.com/



About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of information services. Our mission is to accelerate business by connecting the right communities, driving growth, innovation, and progress across industries.

With a presence in 25+ countries and 13 offices worldwide, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada, Singapore, and India, dmg events organizes over 115 large-scale events annually, attracting 425,000+ professionals and delegates.

As the largest international event organizer in Saudi Arabia since 2011, dmg events connects international businesses with local demand through its offices in Riyadh and Jeddah. Our growth in the Kingdom is driven by our ability to geo-adapt strong brands, build strategic partnerships and align our events with market needs. Flagship events like Big 5 Saudi, INDEX Saudi, The Hotel Show Saudi Arabia, The Saudi Food Show and Saudi Infrastructure Expo drive industry transformation.

For more information, visit www.dmgevents.com. Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT, www.dmgt.co.uk).