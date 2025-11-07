Dubai– RTX (NYSE: RTX) will demonstrate its comprehensive portfolio of transformative technologies, advanced defense systems and commercial aviation technologies at the Dubai Airshow 2025, 17-21 November. RTX will showcase how the company’s three businesses - Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney and Raytheon - work together to deliver advanced solutions for its global customers, while shaping a resilient, future-ready aerospace ecosystem and advancing regional defense readiness.

At this year’s show, RTX will present its latest technologies for integrated air and missile defense, counter-UAS, air warfare, tactical communications and Assured Precision Navigation and Timing, next-generation propulsion systems for military and commercial aircraft and aftermarket solutions.

“Our presence at Dubai Airshow highlights RTX’s ongoing commitment to advancing defense and commercial innovation and shaping the future of aerospace across the UAE and the wider region,” said Fahad Mohammed Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Raytheon Emirates, an RTX business. “We are delivering next-generation capabilities and driving technological excellence while supporting local expansion.”

Reaffirming its longstanding partnership with the United Arab Emirates, RTX continues to support local manufacturing, collaborative industrial programs, and STEM education initiatives that nurture a highly skilled Emirati workforce.

RTX will be also sponsoring the 12th Dubai International Air Chiefs’ Conference (DIACC), hosted by the UAE Air Force and Air Defense. Under the theme “Hypersonic Edge & Future Airpower,” DIACC will convene air power leaders from more than 80 countries, alongside senior executives, policymakers, and technology pioneers, to explore emerging capabilities, exchange strategic insights, and define the future of air dominance in an era of rapid transformation.

RTX exhibits will be located at booth 1080 and Chalet A 24-25

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com.