In its third edition this year, the hackathon expands to feature five dedicated tracks; AI & Automation, Smart Infrastructure, IoT and Sustainability, Digital Living and Resident Experience, Open Digital Solutions, and Daman Startups Track

As the region’s largest proptech hackathon, ROSHN Hackathon is designed to reinforce the Kingdom’s leadership in digital technology and artificial intelligence

The Hackathon will be held in collaboration with government entities, industry leaders, and global technology partners, and unite developers and innovators from the student, entrepreneur, and professional communities

Riyadh: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset class developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, has announced the launch of open registration for ROSHN Hackathon 2025 in its third edition. This year, the hackathon is expanding to include five main tracks: AI & Automation, Smart Infrastructure, IoT and Sustainability, Digital Lifestyle & Resident Experience, Open Digital Solutions, and Daman Startups. Registration is now open to participants in the largest PropTech competition in the Middle East, with prizes totaling SAR 1.3 million. Thousands of participants are expected to enter this year, where they will compete for the 100 spots at the main Hackathon event itself in November.

ROSHN Hackathon is organized in collaboration with Tuwaiq Academy, The Garage and is being supported by leading government entities as well as prominent national and international partners, including the Real Estate General Authority, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, Monsha’at, CODE, Microsoft, Google Cloud, and others.

This partner ecosystem will empower participants, including tech-savvy developers and innovators from the student, entrepreneur, and professional communities, by providing mentorship, resources, and opportunities to pilot their solutions and develop minimum viable products that can be deployed by ROSHN Group. The hackathon aims to support the Kingdom’s efforts to cement its leadership in digital technology and artificial intelligence, aligning with Vision 2030 by strengthening technological capabilities and fostering startups with the potential to scale into leading national and global players.

ROSHN Hackathon 2025 builds on the past two years of successful competitions, with more than 2,000 total submissions and SAR 2.5 million in prizes awarded to the winning teams. The registration portal is now live at (ROSHN Hackathon), with sign-ups open until Saturday, October 18, 2025. Eligible teams must be teams of 2 to 5 members based in Saudi Arabia, aged 18 or above, and proficient in English. Each team may enter with only one innovative idea.

In addition to valuable cash prizes, ROSHN Hackathon 2025 provides participants and winners with exceptional opportunities to gain hands-on experience through tailored programs and workshops. It also opens avenues for networking with industry experts and accessing advanced technological resources, creating a supportive environment to transform their ideas into scalable and sustainable projects.