Daharan, Saudi Arabia:– As the CIDEX 2023 trade fair unfolds in Daharan, Reynaers Aluminium takes center stage, spotlighting its cutting-edge aluminum systems in collaboration with Al Zuhour Aluminum Factory. The tradefair is taking place from 26th November until 30th November.

Renowned since 1976, Al Zuhour Aluminum Factory continues to thrive as a leading manufacturer of premium Aluminum Doors and Windows in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Boasting over 45 years of local expertise in aluminum fabrication, Al Zuhour remains committed to surpassing expectations and earning the trust of stakeholders in the aluminum systems business.

‘CIDEX 2023 provides a unique opportunity for industry leaders and enthusiasts to experience firsthand the innovative and durable aluminum solutions featured by Reynaers Aluminium and Al Zuhour Aluminum Factory at this prestigious trade fair’, said, Al Zuhour Managing Director, Mr. Hussain Alawami.

Meanwhile, Reynaers Middle East Managing Director, Ali Khalaf, emphasized the importance of such collaborations and stated, ‘we strive to work on closer grounds with our stakeholders through all means including supporting them through their journey from start to finish in serving their end clients’.

Some of the systems being exhibited at the event include the Concept Folding 77 sliding system, the SLP 35 which is a Slim Patio variant, the SL 38 which is a SlimLine window system and the latest generation of doors and windows series called MasterLine 8 – the Pivot Door option can be experienced at the fair.

RME is the subsidiary office of the leading European specialist Reynaers Aluminium, which specialises in the development and marketing of innovative and sustainable aluminium solutions. Reynaers Middle East is headquartered in Bahrain and caters to the entire GCC region in addition to Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq. With a rich portfolio of leading projects across the region, RME aspires to further advance its leading position as one of the leading aluminium solutions providers in the Middle East region.

For more information on Reynaers Middle East, call +973 17877 266 or visit www.reynaers.bh.

