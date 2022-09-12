Arab Water Council & Partners pledge to seek solutions addressing climate change

Thought leaders discuss clean and renewable energy, sustainable development, ecological conservation, biodiversity protection, CO2 emissions control and food and water security

Commitment to sustainable transportation and cities highlighted at the Forum

Cairo, Egypt: In preparation for the upcoming COP27 in Egypt, the Arab Water Council under the patronage the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, in cooperation with the Egyptian Ministry of Environment, has Minister of Environment, received an overwhelming response on the opening day of the Environment and Development Forum 2022 taking place at InterContinental City Stars Cairo, Egypt, until the 13th of September 2022.

The Environment Development Forum 2022 - "The Road to Sharm El Sheikh Climate Change COP27" is a 3-day event organized to bring together the thought leaders across different sectors and industries in a unique Forum highlighting environment and development issues related to climate change.

Focused on climate change adaptation and mitigation, the Forum is highlighting environment impacts and solutions with over 50 speakers in the panel discussions and numerous technical workshops covering key challenges and trends. The key six themes to be discussed include water resources, biodiversity and oceans, agriculture and food security, climate cross cutting issues, solutions & tools, energy and sustainable growth and cities.

H.E. Professor Mahmoud Abu-Zeid, Arab Water Council President, World Water Council Honorary President, and Former Minister of Water Resources & Irrigation of Egypt stated that: "We hope to promote a better understanding of the management of water resources in our region during the EDF 2022 Forum and how a scientific approach and awareness can help us achieve good water governance. Our role is to highlight water resource management challenges and address why sustainable development is critical for the survival of the human race. We need strategies, roadmaps and technologies that address environmental issues, and we hope that knowledge-sharing at the Forum will help us all achieve new milestones."

In the opening speech, His Excellency Dr. Mahmoud Abu Zeid, President of the Arab Water Council highlighted that the disruption to the natural balance of the water cycle arises from the same human activities that cause climate change, such as forest fires, the expansion of desertification, the deterioration of biodiversity, air pollution and the escalating urban expansion in cities.

He called for financial support for the "Green Fund" and achieving a balance of funding between adaptation and mitigation projects for projects related to achieving the sixth goal of the sustainable development goals that are more economically and socially related to the first and second goals related to combating poverty and hunger.

His Excellency Dr. Mahmoud Abu Zeid reiterated the need for global policies and regional policy frameworks to support the shift from reactive to proactive drought management.

The sessions for the Climate Change COP27 witnessed an outstanding attendance, as visions and initiaives on improving collaboration amongst decision-makers and environment and sustainable development experts took centre stage. Discussions highlighted innovation and advancement in environment protection and addressed key challenges facing climate change sustainable development.

Commenting on FABMISR’s Banking Sponsorship and participation, Mohamed Abbas Fayed, Cheif Executive Officer and Managing Director at FABMISR, said: “We’re delighted to be participating in a forum that gathers industry experts and leading corporations to explore ways of integrating sustainability and green finance into business operations; all with an aim to reduce global warming and pollution, enhance energy and resource efficiency, and prevent the loss of biodiversity and ecosystem services. It is without a doubt that the banking sector plays a pivotal role in providing and facilitating green bonds and green financing, wherein it works as a catalyst for accelerating the implementation of sustainable infrastructure projects to increase the use of renewable energy in line with Egypt’s Energy Strategy 2035. FABMISR is a strong supporter of driving the green transformation, in Egypt and beyond - and we are proud of fostering eco-friendly practices in our line of business to combat climate change in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030 and Egypt’s highly anticipated COP27.”

The world is currently experiencing record temperatures and extreme weather conditions that need urgent action. Countries need to continually strengthen international cooperation relating to environmental governance, waste management, land resources management, clean energy transformation, sustainable growth and sustainable transportation.

The Environment Development Forum features an Expo to demonstrate technologies and innovations in relevant fields, and a Youth and Innovation Pavilion providing an opportunity to demonstrate youth initiatives. The world-class international exhibition showcases latest innovative technologies and equipment with a meeting place for stakeholders. Five AWC Recognition Awards will be offered on the occasion of the EDF 2022 Forum to recognize and honor best practices for Waste Reduction, Net Zero initiatives, Innovative Climate Change Adaptation/Mitigation Products, Green Building and Best Water Savings and Reuse.

The event registers 800 participants from over 30 countries committed to driving change, reducing their carbon emissions and building more sustainable futures for their business.

Amr El Bahey, CEO, Egypt and Husam Abdel Al, Senior Director, Origination will be participating in the program on behalf of Mashreq as speakers and panelists addressing key topics such as Climate and Green Finance. Mashreq is a leading financial institution with an expanding global network across the Middle East and a strong presence in the financial capitals of the world.

VIPs in attendance include H.E. Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment, Egypt and COP27 Envoy and Ministerial Coordinator, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Shaker El-Markabi, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy - Egypt, H.E. Ali El Moselhy, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade, Egypt, H.E. Mohammed H. Abdullahi, Minister, Federal Ministry of Environment, Nigeria, H.E. Ibrahim M Munir, Minister of Environment, Libya, and H.E. Prof. Dr. Mahmoud Abu-Zeid - President of the Arab Water Council.