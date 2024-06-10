Dubai, UAE – ReflowX, a pioneering marketplace for the Energy industry, proudly announces its recent success at the Eureka! GCC 2024 competition, where it secured the 2nd runner-up position and a $10,000 prize. In addition, ReflowX was honored with the Sustainable Innovator Award, recognizing its commitment to driving sustainability within the industry.

Eureka! GCC 2024, Asia’s largest business model competition, continues to serve as a vital platform for budding Gulf-based entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative business ideas. The competition culminated on June 4 at the Hilton Al Habtoor City, Dubai.

The prestigious event, now in its third edition, attracted over 300 registrations from the most promising startups across the Gulf region. After a thorough evaluation of business plans, the Eureka! GCC team shortlisted 30 semi-finalists who received advanced entrepreneurship training, including customized workshops on efficient business planning and individualized guidance from industry experts.

“We are thrilled to have been recognized at Eureka! GCC 2024. This achievement underscores our commitment to transforming the Energy Sector procurement industry while promoting sustainability,” said Jamie Poole, CEO of ReflowX. “The Sustainable Innovator Award is a testament to our dedication to shaping a more sustainable future for the industry.”

ReflowX’s success at Eureka! GCC 2024 not only highlights its innovative approach but also strengthens its position within the UAE’s thriving startup ecosystem.

For more information about ReflowX and its innovative solutions for the Energy industry, visit www.reflowx.com.