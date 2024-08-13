300 exhibitors confirmed from more than 27 countries has underscored the international demand to participate in the event, with more than 17,000 visitors expected to attend

The exhibition will be held under the patronage of the High Commission of Industrial Security and in association with the Ministry of Interior and Saudi Civil Defence from 1 - 3 October at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC)

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Intersec Saudi Arabia, the country’s leading trade fair for security, safety and fire protection, has officially sold out two months ahead of the exhibition start date. A record number of 300 exhibitors, representing a 25% increase on last year’s number, and more than 17,000 visitors are expected to attend.

The event, which will welcome 138 new exhibitors, including Saudi Arabian companies Draeger Arabia, Emdad Najed Company, and SETRA Saudi Electronic Trading & Contracting Ltd, as well as 162 returning companies, representing 27 countries. Three country pavilions have also been confirmed, including China, the Czech Republic, and the UK, further underscoring the event’s international standing.

Organised by 1st Arabia and licensed by Messe Frankfurt, the exhibition will be held under the patronage of the High Commission of Industrial Security and in association with the Ministry of Interior and Saudi Civil Defence. It will return for a sixth edition from 1 - 3 October at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC).

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said: “Due to the sheer demand from exhibitors, Intersec Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its position as a leading showcase for the security, safety and fire protection industries. We look forward to welcoming these record numbers to Riyadh when the exhibition returns in October.”

To accommodate the demand from participants, the exhibition has increased in size by 34% from 2023 and will now cover a total area of 23,000 sqm across five halls and a dedicated outdoor space, showcasing recent innovations in the Fire and Security industries. Five product categories will be showcased throughout the exhibition, including Commercial & Perimeter Security, Cybersecurity, Homeland Security & Policing, Fire and Rescue, and Safety and Health.

Riham Sedik, Show Manager—Intersec Saudi Arabia, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “This year, Intersec Saudi Arabia will be held under the theme Securing Progress, Igniting Safety: Unveiling Tomorrow's Solutions for Saudi Arabia. Through our five key product sectors, we will showcase the rapid growth of the fire, safety and security industry by underscoring the evolving competencies within the industry.

“We look forward to once again providing a platform for regional and international participants from these critical industries to meet and do business in our biggest show to date.”

In addition to the bustling show floor, visitors will also have the opportunity to widen their knowledge and learn about the latest innovations in the market through the Future Security and Safety Summit and the Fire Protection and Technology Summit.

The respective summits are tailored to the unique needs of the Saudi Arabian market as the Kingdom takes giant strides in technological evolution and visionary projects. They will be focused on topics such as future leadership, innovation, technology integration, and talent empowerment.

The Premium Club, developed to provide unrivalled networking opportunities, will support key buyers with important connections to exhibitors. Designed to encourage networking, the Clun offers a seamless purchasing process.

Intersec Saudi Arabia will take place in Halls 1-5 at RICEC. Halls 1 and 2 will feature the Commercial, Perimeter, Homeland and Cybersecurity show sections, while halls 3 and 4 will focus on Fire Health and Safety. Hall 5, named Intersec Infinity, will feature Security, Safety and Fire exhibitors and the purpose-built outdoor exhibition space will round out the exhibition.

Intersec Saudi Arabia is organised by 1st Arabia and licensed by Messe Frankfurt.

About Intersec Saudi Arabia

Intersec Saudi Arabia, licensed by Messe Frankfurt GmbH, is the world-leading emergency services, security, and safety event that will take place from 1-3 October 2024 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. This will be the 6th edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia as the leading exhibition dedicated to the safety, security & fire industry in the Kingdom.

About 1st Arabia

1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences is a leading exhibition & conference organizer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in Riyadh, 1st Arabia has regional offices in Jordan and is set to expand its operations in more countries regionally. 1st Arabia organizes top international trade exhibitions and conferences that provide unparalleled networking and business opportunities for companies looking to excel and grow within the Kingdom. Apart from conducting quality and high profile B2B trade fairs, country specific shows, corporate events, conferences, events management and festivals, 1st Arabia also provides a complete marketing tool and exhibition solutions to their valued clients. 1st Arabia is the only MICE organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who is a member of the International Organizations like IAEE, ICCA, MPI PCMA, SISO and, UFI.

