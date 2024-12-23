Dubai, UAE: The World Realty Congress 2024, powered by LOAMS, concluded on December 13 after five days of thought-provoking discussions, forward-looking masterclasses, and collaborative events at the Palazzo Versace, Dubai. Bringing together the International Real Estate Community Management Summit (IRECMS), the CAM G10 Summit, and the prestigious World Realty Congress Awards, the event was both a celebration of progress in real estate and a forum for shaping the industry’s future. The event, also supported by Berkeley Services, offered a platform for immersive community tours, actionable debates, and insights on pivotal topics such as sustainability, real estate investment, and community management.

The event was inaugurated by keynote speaker Majid Saqer Almarri, CEO of the Registration and Real Estate Services Sector at Dubai Land Department. In his address, Almarri highlighted the transformative Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, emphasizing resilience and innovation as cornerstones for achieving sustained growth and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in real estate. He spoke of Dubai’s remarkable achievements in attracting international investments and recognized the World Realty Congress as a key initiative driving excellence and innovation across the global real estate landscape.

Some of the most respected voices in the industry shared their expertise during the Congress. Among the speakers were Ziad Haddad, Senior Vice President at LOAMS - DAMAC Properties; Francis Giani, Chief Community Management Officer at Dubai Holding Community Management; Lieutenant First Khalid Muhammed Banasser of Dubai Police; Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers; Amit Puri, CEO of BNW Developments; and Hamdan Mohamed Al Kaitoob, Vice President at Deyaar Development. Their discussions explored themes that are shaping the future of real estate, from the integration of PropTech into property management to sustainable urban infrastructure and the evolving priorities of investors.

The conference also celebrated trailblazers like Rizwan Sajan, Chairman of Danube, Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments, and Vivek Anand Oberoi, Managing Director and Founder of BNW Developments, for their extraordinary contributions to the industry.

The event’s highlight was undoubtedly the World Realty Congress Awards presented by Elevision, on December 13th, which capped off the Congress in spectacular fashion. Known for its merit-driven ethos, the Gala recognized 64 winners across 30 real estate-centric categories. The selection process, overseen by a jury of 40 global experts, involved over 300 hours of rigorous evaluation over several months. Each of the 180 detailed presentations was judged on key factors such as sustainability, value creation, and innovative operations.

On the night, Sobha Realty was named ‘Best Developer,’ Emrill earned the title of ‘Best Facilities Management Company,’ and Dubai Holding Community Management took home the Gold Award for ‘Best Community Management Company of the Year.’

Plan3 Media’s CEO, Jatin Deepchandani, reflected on the event’s impact: “It was inspiring to see so many leaders and innovators come together at this year’s Congress. Events like this remind us of the incredible potential we have when we combine innovation with a shared commitment to a sustainable future. It’s a privilege to provide a platform that celebrates true merit and showcases the innovation and dedication driving our industry forward. I congratulate all the award winners - their work is setting new benchmarks for the industry.”

Over 500 attendees from around the world, representing the full spectrum of the real estate industry, were present at the Congress. Across five days, 40 distinguished speakers led discussions and workshops designed to address the sector’s most pressing challenges.

