Dazzling eight-minute display combining 1,050 drones, fireworks, floating aquatic pyrotechnics and acrobatic pyro planes lit up night sky in never seen before spectacle

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Ras Al Khaimah welcomed the New Year with yet another record-breaking eight-minute-long firework and drone display setting two new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles in a stunning spectacle that lit up the skies along 4.5km stretch of Ras Al Khaimah’s waterfront.

Already holding several GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles for its legendary fireworks New Year’s Eve shows, the Emirate has made history once again with a jaw-dropping show that broke the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles for the ‘Longest chain of aquatic floating fireworks’ for a grand total of 5.8km and the 'Longest straight-line drones display’ for a total length of 2km.

The mesmerising show featured groundbreaking techniques that have never been attempted before using a combination of 1,050 LED drones, a ‘carpet’ of aquatic floating fireworks and acrobatic pyro planes display inspired by Ras Al Khaimah’s natural wonders – the desert, the sea and the mountains – all choreographed to music specially composed for the celebration.

Commenting on this world record-breaking celebration, Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “Breaking two more GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles has set stage for an unforgettable night of celebration bringing together thousands of visitors and residents. As we kick off the new year, 2023 has been an exceptional year for tourism in Ras Al Khaimah with numerous achievements and the highest ever annual number of visitors recorded, propelling the Nature Emirate further in attracting over 3 million annual visitors by 2030”

Bringing the entire community together, the festivities attracted over 50,000 spectators and saw hotels across the Emirate fully booked, making it the most visited show to date. The event offered various viewing areas open for the public to enjoy, with family activities, food trucks and live entertainment. Other revellers experienced the celebrations at the ticketed event experience, SoundFest, where live bands from around the world entertained crowds the first hours of 2024.

The extraordinary celebration builds on Ras Al Khaimah’s legacy of organising record-breaking New Year’s Eve celebrations over the past five years and highlights its remarkable growth as a tourism destination. The New Year’s Eve Organising Committee is led by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and comprising teams from Marjan, Ras Al Khaimah Police, Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce, Public Works, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, Al Hamra, and others.

