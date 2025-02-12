Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: The RAK Innovates Exhibition 2025 opened today at Al Hamra International Exhibition and Conference Center, as part of UAE Innovation Month, which is taking place across the country in its 10th edition under the theme of ‘The Power of Innovation’.

This year’s three-day Exhibition, which is free for the public to attend, is highlighting Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to supporting innovation, promoting sustainable development and a culture of creativity, as well as seeking to embed the pursuit of excellence across the Emirate’s diverse economic sectors.

Mohamed Moosa Loojab, Head of the Events Standing Committee in Ras Al Khaimah, stated that the RAK Innovates Exhibition is also a celebration of 10 years of UAE Innovates, which has strengthened the country’s position as a global hub of innovation. The Exhibition in Ras Al Khaimah, he added, is a platform to highlight the Emirate’s creative achievements and is a reflection of the vital role of innovation in driving development.

This year’s RAK Innovates Exhibition, which runs until February 13 and is open to the public from 9am to 8pm, features a variety of activities suitable for all ages and will showcase more than 230 innovative projects from 48 entities in Ras Al Khaimah, including government, health, education and private-sector companies. The event includes workshops and sessions presented by innovation experts, where the latest trends in the field will be shared and discussed.

Mr. Mousa called on the public to attend the Exhibition to learn more about the innovations being undertaken by government and private entities, schools and universities in Ras Al Khaimah.

The event will also include the third ‘Ras Al Khaimah Hackathon’, which will see students from multiple educational institutions in the Emirate compete to find innovative solutions to the technical challenges facing various sectors.

Entertainment areas, dedicated spaces for children and several food options all add to the experience of the event, which provides visitors with the chance to learn and have fun in an inspiring environment.

In addition to an event for the public, RAK Innovates Exhibition also serves as an interactive platform to enhance communication between innovators, specialists and entrepreneurs, reflecting the importance of innovation to Ras Al Khaimah and to the UAE’s ambitious vision to build an innovative, knowledge economy, with excellence and leadership at its core.