Middle East: Rain, a Bahrain-based and Middle East crypto-asset platform, is set to hold its “Let’s Talk Crypto” webinar. The one-hour-long virtual zoom conference will be held in Arabic and takes place on Wednesday, October 5th, at 6:30 PM KSA time. Attendees will gain a thorough understanding of crypto-assets and how to navigate this market as the revolutionary technology continues to reshape our world.

Approximately one billion people use crypto assets today[1]. This only accounts for around 12.5% of the global population and despite the proven benefits of crypto assets, a large majority of individuals do not fully understand the subject. The “Let’s Talk Crypto” webinar will accordingly discuss all things related to crypto assets and provide both current and future use cases that reinforce its purposeful functionality in real life.

Joseph Dallago, CEO, and Co-Founder of Rain says: “In 2020, the global crypto asset market was valued at around $1.5 billion and financial forecasters have projected this value to exceed upwards of $4.9 billion by 2030[2]. We are still in the early stages of this decade and have recently entered a downcycle, meaning that there is no better time to improve your knowledge so that you can enter the market and capitalize on investment opportunities.”

The “Let’s Talk Crypto” webinar will see the Middle East’s leading crypto asset platform, Rain, introduce attendees to the world of crypto assets in one hour or less by diving deep into everything they need to know about the blockchain, decentralized finance (Defi), and leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin which has over 180 million users around the globe.

The webinar is free to attend and open to all and those interested in joining the event can register here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Tka31Q_FQf2BPIj1jvdf6w

About Rain

Rain was founded in 2017 by Abdullah Almoaiqel, AJ Nelson, Joseph Dallago, and Yehia Badawy. Rain currently has subsidiaries in various jurisdictions, including Bahrain, Turkey, and UAE. Rain’s Bahrain-based Financial Inc.’s subsidiary, Rain Management W.L.L, became the first licensed crypto-asset service provider in the Middle East in 2019 by the Central Bank of Bahrain. The platform serves as a safe space to buy, sell and store approved cryptocurrency at competitive pricing and fees. Rain continues to evolve as a company and develop the technology to optimize the user experience. Rain’s mission is to bring forward a trusted platform to all current and future customers in the cryptocurrency space.

