In line with global efforts to empower and engage youth in shaping a more sustainable and cooperative future, Qatar Debate, one of the lead programming partners of the Concordia Annual Summit 2025, convened a special youth dialogue session titled “Shaping Tomorrow: Reflections from the Next Generation of Global Leaders.”

The session provided young leaders with a platform to share insights from their summit participation and to discuss how their aspirations can be translated into tangible actions that drive climate change and sustainable development, both locally and globally.

Held ahead of COP30 and the United Nations General Assembly, the dialogue took place in New York City on September 24, 2025, highlighting the vital role that youth play in addressing climate change and developing practical solutions to today’s accelerating environmental crises.

The session featured a distinguished lineup of youth representatives, climate and sustainability advocates, and experts in clean energy, including Alreem Al-Aqaily, Youth Advocate at QatarDebate; Maeve E. McDermott, Environmental Lawyer and Activist, QatarDebate Network; Germán Ríos, Concordia’s Global Leaders Cohort; and Hanne Lecount, Executive Director of Concordia who served as moderator.

The discussions touched on several pressing issues including:

The impact of climate change on vulnerable communities and emerging economies

The importance of investing in climate education and environmental awareness

Transforming youth-led environmental initiatives into impactful, sustainable policies

Strengthening regional and international cooperation to confront climate challenges

Global Economy and Trade

Energy, Environment and Transition

Human Rights and Social Progress

Abdulrahman Al-Subaie, Programs Director at Qatar Debate, emphasized the session’s purpose: “This interactive dialogue is part of the global conversation on climate, development, and cooperation, offering young voices the opportunity to lead the conversation. We envisioned this gathering as a live platform to exchange inspiring youth perspectives, shaped by their summit experiences. The goal is to transform these ideas into actionable steps that contribute to a more sustainable and just future.”

This dialogue underscores the leadership potential and forward-looking visions of youth, and their pivotal role as drivers of change in a world that demands collaboration and collective action, Al Subaie added.

“Today, we celebrate youth as opinion leaders, influencers, and partners in shaping policies and initiatives. We believe such encounters provide fertile ground for new ideas and build bridges between ambition and action.”

He concluded by expressing his gratitude to the participants. “We look forward to a meaningful and enriching dialogue that reflects our shared commitment to a more interconnected and equitable future.”

About QatarDebate:

QatarDebate Center, founded by Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, was established in 2008 and is the national debating organization for Qatar. We aim to be a guiding force in nurturing the spirit of free thought, open discussions, and constructive debate in Qatar, the wider Arab region and beyond.

At QatarDebate, we believe by “Enriching Dialogue, Empowering Minds”, we prepare the next generation with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to explore, analyze, and debate important issues from all sides.

The efforts of QatarDebate Center in spreading the culture of debate and open dialogue are expanding and spreading via building bridges of cooperation with many institutes locally and internationally. QatarDebate nurtures unique programs with the aim of spreading QatarDebate’s message across the globe.

QatarDebate Center serves the community by partnering with local organizations and ministries to improve public discourse. We organize events and tournaments for schools and universities worldwide. QatarDebate also fosters Team Qatar, the national debating team that represents Qatar in international championships.