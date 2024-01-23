At the highly anticipated press conference, Qatar Tourism announced the return and dates of the 2024 instalment of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) for its 20th edition. The press conference was held at the Auditorium of the Raffles - Doha Hotel on 23 January, in the presence of His Excellency, Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, and Mr. Yousef Mahmoud Al-Neama, Group Chief Business Officer of Qatar National Bank. The event was a sensory celebration, offering a tantalising preview of the opulence awaiting at the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2024.

Qatar’s longest-running event will be back from February 5 to 11 2024, this time crossing a significant milestone. The Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition will celebrate 20 years of glamour and excellence at the approximately 30.000sqm at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

In his statement, His Excellency, Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism said: “The release of the Qatar National Vision 2024-2030 identified tourism as a major sector within the economic diversification clusters entrusted with contributing to achieving sustainable economic growth. Over the past years, Qatar has been able to strengthen its position as a premier tourist destination, working on designing tourism assets, maintaining the excellence of services, providing new tourism services, and designing unique experiences for visitors”.

HE added: “The 20th edition of DJWE will witness the participation of more than 500 brands, participating from 10 countries around the world. I would like to extend my gratitude and appreciation to the partners of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition – the reason behind its development and success over the last years.’’

At the press conference, attendees were immersed in a journey; a glimpse into opulence on what to expect at the opening of the exhibition. The special 20th edition branding of DJWE was revealed and the media was shown the “Jewellery Connoisseurs” campaign. The film features distinguished model and Russian television personality, Irina Shayk, and former professional footballer and current sports broadcaster, Thierry Henry, with an incredible original score from the Qatari composer Ms. Dana Al Fardan. The campaign film was followed by the informative documentary film based on the major exhibitors.

The immersive experience at the press conference extended to the concourse where there was an interactive digital exhibition displaying statement pieces from previous instalments of DJWE, creating a space of marvel. AlFardan Jewellery, Al Majed Jewellery, Fifty One East, Al Muftah Jewellery and Bvlgari were among the top exhibitors participating showcasing their pieces.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Yousef Mahmoud Al-Neama, QNB Group Chief Business Officer said: “Our prestigious role as the official sponsor of the 2024 Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition marks a significant milestone in our commitment to supporting local and international events within the dynamic landscape of the tourism sector. It also affirms the long-term sponsorship we value having with Qatar Tourism. The Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition serves as a unique platform, bringing together creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation, elements that resonate deeply with our core values at QNB”.

This year DJWE edition, will witness significant participations of the Indian and Turkish pavilions, and 10 exhibitors under the Qatari Designers Pavilion. New brands added to the roster are Key Gems, AlMajid Home, Renee Jewels, Naylah Jewelry, Kooheji Jewellery and Hessa Jewels.

The Big 8 for this year’s exhibition were announced at the Press Conference; namely AlFardan Jewellery, Al Majed Jewellery, Ali Bin Ali Luxury, Amiri Gems, Fifty One East, Al Muftah Jewellery, Blue Salon, and Bulgari.

Special pieces debuting for DJWE 2024 are Tiffany & Co. 2024 Bird on a Pearl, bespoke piece the ‘High Jewellery’ necklace from Bulgari. A new range of ‘Qatar Limited Edition’ watches and new jewellery brands from AlMajed Jewellery and Blue Salon. Moreover, Phillips, a leading global platform for buying and selling 20th and 21st century art and design, will be present at this year’s DJWE. Phillips, in Association with Bacs & Russo, hold the world record for the most successful watch auctions.

Education Above All has been a staple at the DJWE for many instalments, this year they announced their return with collaborations with Brazilian jeweler and designer Silvia Furmanovich and Qatari Designers.

The press conference was held at the prestigious Raffles- Doha Hotel, an affiliate of Katara Hospitality,- and this year’s official hospitality partner of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition’s press conference.

