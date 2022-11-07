Qatar Tourism has issued more than 2,500 Holiday Homes licenses for over 6,000 rooms since the launch of the initiative last year, adding to the variety of accommodation options that will be available to visitors during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

The Holiday Homes license ensures that short-term property rentals are regulated to promote a safe and enjoyable experience for those who visit Qatar. Qatar Tourism reviews the quality standards, amenities, health and safety, accessibility criteria, code of conduct and environmental sustainability of properties prior to licensing them for short-term rental. Owners renting to vacationers without a valid license will be fined 200,000 QAR.

Commenting on this achievement, Mohammed Al-Ansari, Director of Tourist Licensing at Qatar Tourism, said: “Through the Holiday Homes initiative, Qatar Tourism seeks to contribute to the development of the hospitality sector in the country and ensure diverse offerings are available that suit the needs and budgets of all visitors. We are proud to have licensed more than 6,000 Holiday Homes rooms ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, to provide visitors with peace of mind and allow them to explore Qatar’s varied offerings while enjoying unparalleled hospitality.”

To date, a total of 1,800 apartments and 700 villas have been licensed across several areas mainly in The Pearl-Qatar and Lusail City. More than 100 residential units are suitable for people with special needs, and more than 600 residential units are available for families with more than 4 members.

Qatar Tourism will continue to monitor the Guest Experience Index (GEI) available on more than 130 global guest reviews platforms to ensure Holiday Homes owners are providing authentic experiences rooted in service excellence to visitors.

For more information on Holiday Homes, visit: https://www.qatartourism.com/en/industry-resources/e-services/holiday-homes#what-you-need-to-know

