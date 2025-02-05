Doha – Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, hosted the third edition of the annual Qatar Financial Market Forum themed ‘Public Growth and Private Capital’, in collaboration with Bloomberg Intelligence (BI), the research division of Bloomberg LP. The event gathered visionary leaders and key stakeholders from private companies, government entities, and financial institutions in Qatar and across the world. Giving an opportunity to explore the latest advancements and trends in regional markets, alternative assets, and sustainable investments. The forum served as a vibrant hub for insight and collaboration.

Industry experts, including analysts from BI and QFC, delivered engaging presentations and participated in insightful panel discussions, shedding light on the evolution of regional public & private markets. The sessions highlighted advancements in trading infrastructure, the rapid growth of private markets and alternative assets, and insights into the growing regional carbon & climate investment segment.

The opening panel, titled ‘Middle East Capital Markets: Evolving Flows, Strategies, and Structures,’ explored the interplay between capital flows, trading infrastructure, and financial institution resilience, offering valuable insights into the region’s evolving financial ecosystem. The second panel, titled ‘Unlocking Alternative Investments: The Rise of Private Credit and Private Equity,’ shifted the focus to the booming private markets sector. The panellists examined the expanding role of private credit, venture capital, and private equity in reshaping the regional investment landscape.

A special interview on ‘Investing in Carbon’ with Dr. Alexandra Soezer, Director and Partner at Rasmal Ventures Climate Fund, discussed the critical importance of climate-related strategies, showcasing their transformative potential in redefining investment strategies while also achieving climate targets. This session also highlighted Qatar’s commitment to fostering sustainability, emphasising the nation’s progress in creating a business-friendly environment aligned with its Third National Development Strategy (NDS3).

The forum included a fireside chat with Doha Bank Group CEO Sheikh Adulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal Al-Thani, titled “Doha Bank’s Transformation Strategy & Vision 2030”, and another one titled "Leadership Perspectives on Innovation and Resilience” featuring Mark Coombs, Chief Executive Officer of UK based Ashmore Group. The forum also explored sports investments, in a virtual interview with David Sugden, CEO of Premier Padel and Legal & Communications Director at Qatar Sports Investments.

Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, highlighted the importance of the event, stating: “We are delighted to collaborate with Bloomberg Intelligence once again for the third edition of the Qatar Financial Market Forum. This event has firmly established itself as a vital platform for deepening our understanding of emerging economic and industry trends, identify opportunities, and address pivotal issues shaping the region’s economic future. This year’s theme is particularly significant as it examines the evolving landscape of the rapidly growing capital markets, including shifts in flows, strategies, and infrastructure.”

Nicholas Philips, Market Structure Research, Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence said, “This year’s forum provided a valuable opportunity to discuss the key forces driving the development of regional capital markets. Our recent analysis shows foreign investors' purchases of listed equities in the three largest GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar) accounted for $750 million of average daily value trading (ADVT) in 2024 up 57% on 2023. This trading activity translating to 30% of ADVT of the three countries with a total ADVT of $2.5 billion in 2024.”

During the event Bloomberg Intelligence discussed findings from its new coverage of Middle East Market Structure, focusing on regional exchange ecosystems, trading and technology capabilities, initial public offering activity, regulations, and more.

