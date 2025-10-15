Doha, Qatar: Qatar Development Bank (QDB) has announced the details of the 11th edition of the Rowad Entrepreneurship Conference, Qatar’s largest entrepreneurship event. Scheduled to take place from November 17 to 19, 2025, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), the three-day conference will be held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Organized in collaboration with the Young Entrepreneurs Club (YEC), this year’s conference will be held under the theme “Beyond Boundaries: Scaling, Sustaining, and Succeeding.” The event will also feature the second edition of the Young Entrepreneurs Media Forum, adding further momentum and offering a vibrant platform for emerging business leaders.

Dr. Hamad Salem Mejegheer, QDB’s, Executive Director of SME Development, emphasized the significance of this year’s edition, saying: “This year’s edition of the Rowad Conference will stand out through its broad participation, bringing together officials, experts, entrepreneurs, and investors. Participants will have the opportunity to exchange ideas and explore the latest developments in entrepreneurship, locally, regionally, and globally.”

He added: “We look forward to discussing issues that are vital to Qatar’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, including the best strategies for scaling businesses and how to leverage global market needs to develop products and services. The conference will also highlight the importance of sustainability as a strategic choice that inspires investors to engage in ventures, alongside innovation and the adoption of creative solutions. We are confident that this year’s Rowad Conference will continue to build on its remarkable legacy of success as a pioneering platform that reflects Qatar’s standing as a regional leader and a global connector in the field of entrepreneurship.”

Mr. Abdulrahman Tareq Al Emadi, Vice President of the Young Entrepreneurs Club, expressed confidence in the impact of the event. He added that the Rowad Conference and the Young Entrepreneurs Media Forum share the unified mission of empowering youth and enhancing their contributions to the national economy by showcasing their stories, aspirations, and successes. “This edition is more than just an event; it is a dynamic platform reflecting Qatar’s youth entrepreneurial energy that transcends borders,” he noted.

Mr. Ismail Mohamed Al-Emadi, Executive Vice President of SME Banking at QNB Group, the conference’s strategic sponsor, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting national development, saying: “Our participation reflects our belief in sharing knowledge and fostering innovation to advance Qatar’s sustainable development.”

The 11th Rowad Conference will offer a comprehensive program featuring an exhibition of more than 120 local and international companies presenting their latest products and innovative solutions. The agenda includes over 30 specialized workshops and 15 panel discussions across 4 tracks, with the participation of more than 100 speakers and experts. A major new feature this year is the introduction of a dedicated Pitching Arena, where companies will have the opportunity to pitch their projects directly to investors in a competitive environment. The event will also include a series of networking sessions and meetings to discuss growth opportunities and potential investment partnerships.

Rowad 2025 is supported by a distinguished lineup of partners. The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry join as strategic partners, while the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at) serves as the regional partner and QNB Group as the conference’s strategic sponsor. Ooredoo is the telecom sponsor, alongside Invest Qatar, Qatar Stock Exchange, and Elan Media as platinum sponsors. Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council (QRDI) participates as the innovation sponsor, with Qatar Financial Centre as the gold sponsor, Snoonu as the technology sponsor, and Qatar Media Corporation as the official media partner.

The latest edition of the conference builds on its success since inception as an innovation and entrepreneurship hub. Rowad is held as an integral part of Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW).

For more information and to explore the conference agenda, please visit the official website: https://rowad.qa

About Qatar Development Bank

Established in 1997 as a government-affiliated development institution, Qatar Development Bank aims to strengthen the national business landscape, fostering and driving the economic diversification of the private sector in Qatar.

Throughout more than twenty-five years of economic development, Qatar Development Bank has achieved notable successes, cementing its position as a major contributor to the national entrepreneurship ecosystem, the private sector and a diversified and knowledge-based economy.

Qatar Development Bank’s strategy is aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, the Third National Development Strategy, and the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan, with a focus on building a promising future for businesses in Qatar and empowering entrepreneurs to lead a sustainable and prosperous future.

Qatar Development Bank anchors its support framework on three interconnected pillars, beginning with the promotion of innovation by embracing and accelerating entrepreneurial ideas and investing in startups, developing local businesses by providing financial and advisory support, and enabling the export ecosystem to bolster Qatari exports and raise the competitiveness of Qatari products in global markets, in collaboration with partners from the governmental entities.

The bank's efforts are centred around diversifying support mechanisms to foster social and economic development, leveraging available resources to advance environmental, social and institutional governance and digital transformation efforts, and promoting innovation and creativity, with a focus on forging impactful local and global partnerships.

For more information, visit QDB website.