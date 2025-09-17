Doha, Qatar: Qatar Development Bank (QDB), in collaboration with the Young Entrepreneur Club, has concluded the seventh edition of the 2025 Investment Forum, one of Qatar’s leading investment events fostering collaboration between entrepreneurs and investors.

The Forum brought together a leading group of international investors, venture capital funds, family offices, and financial institutions, alongside entrepreneurs and startups. It served as a vital platform for exchanging ideas, sharing experiences, and building sustainable partnerships.

The achievements of the 2025 Forum were made possible through the invaluable support of key partners: the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Doha Tech Angels, and McKinsey & Company, as well as the Forum sponsors: Qatar Investment Authority, Commercial Bank, and Qatar Financial Centre, whose contributions were instrumental in amplifying the impact and success of the event.

This year’s edition, held under the theme “Family Offices: Unlocking Smart Capital for the Next Generation,” focused on the expanding role of family offices in shaping Qatar’s investment landscape. Discussions emphasized their impact on promoting innovation, supporting entrepreneurship, and driving economic diversification in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Forum featured specialized sessions that explored key global investment trends and highlighted growth opportunities in emerging sectors. It also offered extensive networking opportunities, reinforcing Qatar’s position as a rising hub for investment.

The Forum also provided an exceptional platform for startups to present their ventures to an audience of investors and industry experts. Eight Qatari and regional startups showcased innovative initiatives that reflect the strength and diversity of the entrepreneurial ecosystem. The event also featured an awards ceremony recognizing two outstanding projects: ‘Wafir’, which received the Excellence in Innovation Award, while ‘AtriaGem’ was honored with the Excellence in Pitching Award. This recognition served as an added incentive for startups to continue developing their ideas and transforming them into success stories.

On this occasion, Mr. Abdulrahman bin Hesham Al-Sowaidi, CEO of Qatar Development Bank (QDB), said: “Each year, the Investment Forum reaffirms its distinguished position within the investment landscape at both the local and regional levels. This year’s edition stood out for the depth of discussions among diverse participants and the tangible outcomes they generated. The Forum also highlighted the strong interaction between capital and innovative ideas within Qatar, underscoring the nation’s leadership in the global investment arena, and once again demonstrating the advancement of its investment environment and its capacity to translate ambition into impactful ventures that drive the national economy.”

He added: “This year, the Forum placed particular emphasis on the growing role of family offices both regionally and globally. These institutions have become vital partners in shaping the future of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, leveraging accumulated expertise and directing investments toward the sectors of tomorrow. What we witnessed throughout the Forum reaffirms the importance of integrating family offices into the national entrepreneurial ecosystem, recognizing them as a cornerstone of the investment sector.”

Mr. Fahad Badar, EGM, Chief Wholesale and International Banking Officer at Commercial Bank, said: “The Investment Forum represents a real opportunity to explore the latest developments in the investment ecosystem both locally and globally, as it brings together key stakeholders in this field. The Forum’s objectives also align with our vision to strengthen a comprehensive financial ecosystem that offers entrepreneurs and SMEs genuine opportunities for growth and prosperity. Over the years, Commercial Bank has distinguished itself by launching cutting-edge technologies and innovative banking solutions that reinforce our leading position in the sector and support its progress. Most recently, we enhanced our digital platform to deliver a faster and more seamless experience in opening and managing bank accounts.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Abdulrahman Tarek Al-Emadi, Vice President of the Young Entrepreneurs Club, said: "The Investment Forum serves as a vital platform that brings together innovative minds and supportive capital, opening broad horizons for young entrepreneurs to realize their ambitions. At the Young Entrepreneurs Club, we believe that investing in the new generation of innovators is an investment in Qatar’s future, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 to build a diversified and sustainable economy."

It is worth noting that QDB remains committed to strengthening Qatar’s business ecosystem as an attractive hub for investment at both the regional and global levels. The success of this year’s edition reaffirmed QDB’s dedication to building a dynamic and innovative investment environment that empowers today’s and tomorrow’s generations of entrepreneurs and investors.

About Qatar Development Bank:

Established in 1997 as a government-affiliated development institution, Qatar Development Bank aims to strengthen the national business landscape, fostering and driving the economic diversification of the private sector in Qatar.

Throughout more than twenty-five years of economic development, Qatar Development Bank has achieved notable successes, cementing its position as a major contributor to the national entrepreneurship ecosystem, the private sector and a diversified and knowledge-based economy.

Qatar Development Bank’s strategy is aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, the Third National Development Strategy, and the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan, with a focus on building a promising future for businesses in Qatar and empowering entrepreneurs to lead a sustainable and prosperous future.

Qatar Development Bank anchors its support framework on three interconnected pillars, beginning with the promotion of innovation by embracing and accelerating entrepreneurial ideas and investing in startups, developing local businesses by providing financial and advisory support, and enabling the export ecosystem to bolster Qatari exports and raise the competitiveness of Qatari products in global markets, in collaboration with partners from the governmental entities.

The bank's efforts are centred around diversifying support mechanisms to foster social and economic development, leveraging available resources to advance environmental, social and institutional governance and digital transformation efforts, and promoting innovation and creativity, with a focus on forging impactful local and global partnerships.

For more information, visit QDB website.