Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Plan B Group is thrilled to announce the overwhelming success of the second annual Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Cancer Run. The two-day event, held at Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi on February 1, and Dubai Design District in Dubai on February 8, drew over 5,000 participants and raised significant funds to support cancer-related causes.

The Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Cancer Run is a community-driven initiative that raises awareness about the importance of early cancer detection, research, and treatment. This year’s event saw an increase in participation, with runners of all ages joining the cause across both cities. The event featured four run categories—1 km, 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km—allowing people of all fitness levels to participate and show their support.

A top official from the Dubai Sports Council was pleased with the growth of this event in such a short span of time. “This merely means that we are doing the right things at the correct juncture while keeping the society in mind. The Cancer Run was a huge success last year, and this year we are even more committed to ensuring that the run reaches and benefits an even bigger part of the society we live in,” he noted.

“We are extremely proud of the community turnout and the impact this event has made,” said Dr. Harmeek Singh, Chairman of Plan B Group. “The support we’ve seen from participants, sponsors, and partners is a testament to the collective strength of the UAE community in fighting cancer. This event is not only about raising funds but about creating a lasting impact and fostering greater awareness of the need for early detection and research.”

Proceeds from this year’s Cancer Run will allocate the funds to charitable initiatives focused on supporting cancer-related causes across the UAE.

The event was supported by Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and Dubai Sports Council (DSC), further solidifying the importance of community collaboration in promoting health and wellness in the UAE. “It’s inspiring to see how the Cancer Run has grown in such a short time, and we’re thrilled to have supported an event that brings our community together for such an important cause,” said an official from the Dubai Sports Council.

In addition to the main run, the event featured a series of community activities, including entertainment, family-friendly activities, and educational booths focused on cancer prevention and support services.

The annual run reinforces the commitment to raising awareness and funding for cancer research and treatment.

For more information about the event and updates on future runs, follow the Cancer Run’s official Instagram account https://www.instagram.com/cancerrun.uae/

-Ends-

About Plan B Group

Plan B Group is a leading event management and creative services agency based in Dubai, UAE. With a reputation for creating impactful events and campaigns, Plan B Group specializes in bringing together innovative ideas, efficient planning, and seamless execution to deliver memorable experiences. For more information, visit www.planbadv.com