Dubai, UAE: The Middle East and Africa’s dedicated dual trade fair for paper, stationery, office supplies, and gifts, accents, and lifestyle products, will arrive in Dubai with double digit growth this year, in a regional industry landscape where sustainability will take centre stage.

Paperworld Middle East and Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East will run from 15-17 November 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), collectively hosting more than 275 exhibitors from 40 countries.

That’s a healthy 40 percent increase of exhibitors over 2021, when the two shows made their long-awaited appearance having bypassed 2020 after Covid-19 put a full stop on live face to face events.

The positive response from the 200 exhibitors and more than 5,000 visitors from 100 countries in 2021 enticed organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East to add an extra hall at the venue this year, with available exhibition space all but fully booked.

And both events will again put the spotlight on exhibitors’ eco-friendly credentials, in particular Paperworld Middle East, which returns for its 11th edition with Project Sustainability, a dedicated section where exhibitors will present their sustainably sourced and manufactured wares with environmental consciousness at the core.

“Traditionally, the Middle East has been known for its high consumption levels, but we’ve seen for some time now a noticeable shift in consumer behaviour with a greater emphasis on being environmentally responsible,” said Syed Ali Akbar, Show Director for Paperworld Middle East and Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East.

“Project Sustainability gives manufacturers the opportunity to showcase their ‘green’ products and eco-ethos in a region where governments are setting new environmental regulations to reduce carbon footprints.”

One of the companies championing eco-friendly products is WZ Eurocopert from Poland, which produces more than a billion envelopes annually and is among the world’s largest and most environmentally conscious envelope manufacturers.

“We have more than a dozen technologically advanced machines through which we manufacture our envelopes, ensuring our strict environmental policies are adhered to throughout the whole product line process,” said Wojciech Zukowski, Member of the Board and Sales Director at WZ Eurocopert.

“It’s great to see Paperworld Middle East take extra steps in promoting the importance of sustainable practices, and we can’t wait to showcase our latest range of eco-friendly products to the regional market.”

India-based Kalpataru Papers will also highlight some of their latest eco-packaging solutions. “This year, we will showcase our eco-friendly food packaging alternatives, as well as a recyclable paper range used in both office supply and packaging industries,” said Dipesh Laddha, director at Kalpataru Papers.

“The whole mind-set around eco-friendly products has changed completely. As a business, we have had to become more innovative with our approach and have invested heavily in identifying and sourcing the highest quality eco-friendly materials for our products.”

Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East boost after spectacular 2021 debut

Meanwhile, the 2nd edition of Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East will take place with a big jump in international participation following a spectacular debut in 2021, where business deals were closed and new partnerships forged.

With more than 75 exhibitors (complementing Paperworld Middle East’s 200-plus exhibitors), the dedicated event for gifts, accents, and lifestyle products will host national pavilions from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Turkey, Lithuania, Russia, India, Bangladesh and Hong Kong.

The show’s steady rise signals a boost in corporate gifting as the world emerges from the global pandemic. A study by Coresight Research estimated the global corporate gifting market in 2021 was valued at US$242 billion and will grow eight percent annually up to 2024.

The study identified around 60 percent of the corporate gift total would be spent on gifts to clients and partners outside the organisation and 40 per cent on internal employee recognition and awards.

“Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East reflects the changes in the market and looks towards the future,” said Akbar. “It shows a unique mix of ideas and products and provides a major platform for global trends, out-of-the-ordinary concepts, and inspiration for a successful business.

“The 2nd edition will present an eclectic mix of products, from corporate, designer and promotional gifts to crystal wear, housewares, leather goods, and a dedicated section for babies, infants, and toddlers’ items.”

Paperworld Middle East 2022 will also feature the Playworld Village replete with children’s toys and games; and the Hub Forum bringing together industry experts, thought leaders, and analysts in E-commerce, digital and sustainable trends to discuss and debate the way forward for the paper, stationery, office supplies and gifting industries.

The annual three-day event will again host the ‘Artistry Workshops’ in partnership with Funun Arts, welcoming art scholars, teaching faculties from art schools and other enthusiasts to learn and develop multiple creative skills including ancient Islamic calligraphy and acrylic painting workshops.

More information is available at: www.paperworldme.com and www.giftslifestyleme.com