Dubai, UAE: His Excellency Butti Saeed Al Ghandi, Vice Chairman of Dubai World Trade Centre, has officially inaugurated Paperworld Middle East and Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East today, marking the start of three days of innovation, creativity and business opportunity. Bringing together more than 650 regional and international brands, the event features exhibitors from 38 countries.

The opening tour included visits to several prominent exhibition stands, including Asia Pulp and Paper, Ittihad Paper Mill, Kaagaz Trading, DOMS and the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts from India. The Turkiye and Germany pavilions were also spotlighted, highlighting the show’s international focus.

“Dubai continues to reaffirm its position as a premier global centre for trade, innovation, and sustainability. Events such as Paperworld Middle East and Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East showcase the region’s expanding influence as a strategic hub for international sourcing and commerce,” said His Excellency, during today’s opening.

The region’s largest international trade show for paper, stationery, office supplies, and school supplies, Paperworld Middle East connects global manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors with key buyers from the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. This year’s exhibitors include Farook International, from the UAE, Main Paper from Spain, Pelikan from Germany and A.T. Cross Pen Company from the USA among many other leading brands.

Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East celebrates its fastest-growing edition to date, presenting a curated selection of corporate gifts and lifestyle products. Exhibitors include Inspira Prime International Corp from the Philippines, Chuang Shih Plastic Co. Ltd from Taiwan and International Co. for Glass Industries. Well-known UAE brands will also be featured, including The Party Centre, Magic Trading and Event Gifts.

Teresa Heitor Goncalves, Portfolio Director – Consumer Goods, Messe Frankfurt Middle East GmbH commented: “Each year, we see stronger participation and greater innovation from both local and international exhibitors at Paperworld Middle East and Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East. The co-located events are perfectly timed during the industry’s key buying season, bringing together key stakeholders at a pivotal moment in the commercial calendar.”

The Hub Forum, a dynamic platform for discussion and knowledge-sharing, opened today with an engaging discussion on the popularity of writing instruments and notebooks in the era of AI, featuring Shalin Gandhi, Managing Director, Submarine Pens Limited and Neda Safaei, Country Manager MEA & Mediterranean at Moleskine.

Other sessions on day one explored ‘Sustainable packaging trends in the MEA region’ and ‘Screen to Shelf: Entertainment Brands Driving Retail Value’. Tomorrow, Neeraj Khanna, Chairman, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts will lead a session on India’s growing role as a profitable sourcing destination for the Handicrafts industry.

The popular Artistry Workshop series launched today with a World Origami Day special, led by Jamila Navagharwala, Origami Artist at Al Waraq. The creative momentum continues tomorrow with an abstract art masterclass by Shiba Khan, Founder and Director, Funun Arts Group and a Clay Workshop from Fosca Garcia of FoscART.

Paperworld Middle East is held in Halls 1-4, and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East in Za’abeel Hall 3 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The events continue until 13 November.

About Paperworld Middle East

Paperworld Middle East brings together world-renowned brands, regional players, and promising innovators for an exciting three-day showcase featuring products ranging from office and school supplies, stationery, paper & paper products, to festive decorations and brandable merchandise. The next edition of the show takes place from 11-13 November 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre, co-located with Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East. To learn more please visit our website.

About Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East

Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, a vibrant platform showcasing the latest trends in lifestyle, accents, and gifts. Co-located with Paperworld Middle East from 11-13 November 2025, at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the event is the region’s premier showcase for mid- to high-end gift articles, baby and kid items, and lifestyle products.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,500 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2024 were € 775 million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Paperworld Middle East, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Logimotion, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East. In the 2023/24 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 6,324 exhibitors from over 60 countries and attracted 224,106 visitors from 159 countries.

For more information, please visit our website.