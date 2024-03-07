As part of its participation in the SHETECHS Forum 2024, organized by the Women Economic Empowerment Unit – SHETECHS of the Information and Communications Technology Association “int@j”, Orange Jordan reiterated the significance of bolstering women’s participation in the technology sector to maximize growth in business. Orange Jordan sponsored the Forum, which was held under the patronage of Her Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Amman on February 27th, and themed “Amplifying Business Growth through Women in Tech”.

The one-day Forum included several sessions that revolved around the profitability of women’s increased participation in tech, women in tech leadership, gender diversity, unlocking employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, and showcasing success stories of women who set examples for their peers to follow their passion in joining such a dynamic and ever-evolving sector.

Chief Corporate Communication and Sustainability Officer at Orange Jordan, Eng. Rana Al Dababnah was one of the speakers in the session entitled “Profitability & Business Growth Through Women in Tech,” where she shed light on the impact of women’s involvement in the tech sector, especially when occupying leadership positions, being a vital factor for driving the economy forward. Eng. Al Dababnah referred to studies indicating that return on assets triples in companies where women lead, and the return on equity doubles as well. All this can encourage more investment in the sector, leading to greater profitability and more success stories.

Eng. Al Dababnah enriched her speech by showcasing success stories of women who have either implemented technology-focused or technology-enabled businesses under the umbrella of several programs and initiatives implemented by Orange Jordan. Such programs include Orange Digital Centers, which promotes digital education and inclusion in alignment with important values such as diversity, gender equality being firm commitments within Orange Jordan’s strategy.

On the sidelines of the session, Eng. Al Dababnah announced the opening of registration for the third edition of the "Inspiring Change award”, which was launched by int@j and Orange Jordan since 2022, and aims to celebrate competitiveness among women based on their entrepreneurial projects and businesses.

As the curtains drew on the Forum; experts and participants were consensus regarding the importance of cross-sectoral work to transform the technology sector into an environment that welcomes women and supports their inclusion through an actual and tangible empowerment that goes beyond symbolic representation.

