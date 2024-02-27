Kuwait City, Kuwait: Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecom provider, proudly took the center stage as the sponsor of Bugsha Market, the largest outdoor event in Kuwait. Held at Al Shaheed Park during the National Days Break from February 22nd to February 26th, the market emerged as a vibrant showcase of Kuwait's rich cultural heritage and creative craftsmanship.

Through this strategic sponsorship, Ooredoo Kuwait demonstrated its commitment to supporting cultural events and local crafts, aligning seamlessly with Bugsha’s core values as a sustainable market that prioritizes serving local communities.

The Bugsha Market, operational daily from 10 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., featured the finest Kuwaiti tools and handcrafted artifacts skillfully created by the country's most talented artisans. This event went beyond being a mere shopping expo, serving as a unique platform for visitors to immerse themselves in Kuwait's cultural tapestry. Attendees gained valuable insights into the intricate craftsmanship behind each handmade product, offering a chance to discover and appreciate the rich heritage and skilled craftsmanship that define Kuwait.

The market boasted diverse attractions, including a Vintage Car Exhibition, entertaining activities, and an array of food booths. Attendees had the opportunity to immerse themselves in a day filled with culinary delights and family-friendly entertainment, creating a truly enriching and enjoyable experience for all participants.

For enthusiasts of various interests, such as food lovers, music enthusiasts, car aficionados, and shopping enthusiasts, the Bugsha Market proved to be a must-attend event with something for everyone.

Zainab Al Shammari, Senior Brand Manager at Ooredoo Kuwait, expressed enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, "Ooredoo is proud to have sponsored Bugsha Market, a celebration of Kuwait's cultural richness and creative spirit. We believe in supporting events that contribute to the growth of local businesses and the community."

In a notable announcement, Al Shaheed Park declared a record attendance for the "Bugsha Market" events, attracting approximately 185,400 visitors. This makes it the event with the largest attendance in Kuwait for this year.

