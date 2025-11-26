On the sidelines of Cityscape Bahrain 2025, Eskan Bank announced the signing of a collaborative agreement with seven commercial banks to activate the Tumooh Programme, a strategic step designed to expand housing finance options for citizens and strengthen the national housing ecosystem.

The participating institutions include: National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK), Al Baraka Islamic Bank, Al Salam Bank, Khaleeji Bank, and Kuwait Finance House (KFH).

These agreements fall within the framework of ongoing cooperation between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning and Eskan Bank, aimed at diversifying housing finance channels through sustainable programmes and innovative models that meet the aspirations of Bahraini families and respond to their evolving needs.

The Tumooh program was announced last April during the Innovation in Social Housing Conference. It is a complementary financing program aimed at citizens who have previously obtained housing finance within the “Tasheel” and “Tasheel+” programs, in addition to beneficiaries of financing for purchasing residential apartments.

In addition to beneficiaries receiving financing to purchase residential apartments, the programme also allows eligible recipients, after ten years or more from their initial financing, to obtain additional support that expands their housing options and aligns with the different stages of their lives.

On this occasion, Her Excellency Mrs. Amna bint Ahmed Al-Rumaihi, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Eskan Bank, affirmed that the launch of “Tumooh” represents a significant step forward in developing the housing finance system, stating: “The ‘Tumooh’ program reflects our ongoing commitment towards providing flexible and sustainable financing solutions that contribute to enhancing housing stability for Bahraini families. Our partnership with seven of the leading national banks also strengthens the integration of efforts aimed at expanding housing finance options, in line with the aspirations of citizens and government programs designed to serve them.”

Her Excellency added that the cooperation achieved under the Tumooh Programme reaffirms the depth of partnership between the Ministry, Eskan Bank, and the participating banks, highlighting the strong confidence placed in the housing finance system and its ability to respond effectively to citizens’ requirements. She emphasised that the additional financing extended to eligible beneficiaries after a period of ten years or more plays a vital role in supporting housing stability and enabling families to further enhance their residential plans. Her Excellency concluded by noting that the programme will contribute to strengthening Eskan Bank’s capacity to implement its future housing initiatives and broaden access to diversified, citizen-focused housing solutions.

Mr. Abdulla Talib, General Manager of Eskan Bank, added, “The Tumooh programme represents a significant advancement within the current financing schemes. He noted that cooperation with commercial banks enhances the Bank’s ability to provide well-designed solutions that meet the housing needs of citizens while also supporting the objectives of the national housing sector.

The representatives of the participating banks expressed their appreciation for this initiative, noting that it represents an important boost to the housing finance sector in the Kingdom and contributes to providing more diverse and sustainable financing opportunities. They affirmed their commitment to continuing to support programmes that focus on serving citizens and meeting their housing needs.