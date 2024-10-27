On Thursday 17th October 2024, the Oman Switzerland Friendship Association (OSFA) welcomed its members to an exclusive workshop covering the key changes in Oman’s Labour Law.

Coinciding with Omani Women’s Day, it was fitting to have Ms. Raya Al Harthy as a guest presenter, and partner of the law firm Trowers and Hamlins, specializing in International Dispute Resolution and Litigation. The workshop was held at The Zubair Corporation and was available online for Switzerland-based Members. Those attending were treated to an openly interactive and informative workshop from Ms. Raya, covering aspects such as Omanisation, female-specific laws, Special Leave, Termination, Expat Employees, and the introduction of the Social Protection Fund (formerly known as PASI).

Hani Al Zubair, Chairman of the Oman Switzerland Friendship Association, extended his gratitude to Ms. Raya for taking the time to give such an excellent workshop, and to Majid Al Toky, partner in Trowers and Hamlins, for also attending the session and adding great value to the discussion.

OSFA was established in 2016, with a vision to implement sustainable programs that will improve mutual knowledge and understanding between the Sultanate of Oman and Switzerland. Over the years, it has created opportunities for its members to exchange ideas, learn from experiences, share expertise, and create friendships, subsequently encouraging the social and economic development of both countries.

Anyone interested in becoming a Member of the Association and being eligible to attend future workshops and events, please visit www.omanswiss.org to register. Membership is open to anyone residing or working in either Oman or Switzerland (except those working for Government entities).