Muscat, Sultanate of Oman: Oman Banks Association held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) recently at Bank Muscat’s Head Office.

At the meeting, the Oman Banks Association presented the 2023 activities, 2024 plan, 2023 audited financial statements, 2024 budget, and the appointment of external auditors, along with their fees, for the new financial year.

Board elections took place at the AGM, and the newly elected Board of Directors held its meeting following the AGM, appointing Mr. Abdul Hakeem Al Ojaili as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Waleed Al Hashar the Deputy Chairman, Mr. Said Al Hatmi the Board Treasury and Mr. Mohammed Ba’Omar the Board Secretary.

Oman Banks Association is a non-profit professional association created to represent the banking sector, to promote Omani banking activities, coordinate with the Regulators on matters of policy and strategy, and to support banking excellence in Oman.