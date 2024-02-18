Muscat – In a step towards fostering excellence in Oman’s banking sector, Oman Arab Bank (OAB) successfully hosted a transformative workshop hosted by H.E. Hamood Sangour Al Zadjali, the esteemed former Executive President of the Central Bank of Oman. The workshop brought together bank officials including the young participants from OAB's Ruwad Al Arabi program, and was centered around two main themes, ‘Adapting to Diverse Market Economies’ and ‘Envisioning the Future of Banking’.

Essam Al Busaidi, Chief Human Resources & Administration Officer at OAB, said, “H.E. Al Zadjali’s workshop perfectly aligned with our ethos of continuous learning and adaptation. His session highlighted the keys to thriving in a transformative industry in Oman, and showcased the active engagement and eagerness to learn among our team members. It was an honor to have him share his insights with Ruwad Al Arabi trainees and leaders, and with our management teams.”

The workshop focused on the evolution and future prospects of Oman's banking sector, placing substantial emphasis on customer-centricity as a core strategy for maintaining competitiveness and His Excellency Al Zadjali shared invaluable insights on effectively addressing the challenges in steering transformations within the banking sector. The session served not only as a platform for fostering a deeper understanding of the industry's dynamics but also played a role in highlighting the rapidly transforming financial landscape.