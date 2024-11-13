Jeddah: H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), was among the world leaders who attended the opening of COP29 this morning in Baku, Azerbaijan. The opening session, titled the World Leaders Climate Action Summit, featured the participation of UN Secretary-General António Guterres and over 70 Heads of State and Government from approximately 190 countries.

The Secretary-General was warmly welcomed by the President of Azerbaijan, H.E. Ilham Aliyev. In his opening remarks, President Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan's membership in the OIC, along with other international and regional organizations, positioning the country as a vital bridge for negotiating climate action.

Following the opening session, Secretary General Taha toured the pavilion set up by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) at COP29. The Director General of ICESCO guided him through the various activities and programs that the organization will undertake during the conference, including ministerial meetings and roundtable discussions. These sessions will address crucial topics such as space science and its contributions to climate change action, as well as the role of culture in environmental preservation.

The OIC Secretary-General and his accompanying delegation are scheduled to participate in high-level roundtables and other significant side events later this afternoon and tomorrow, involving Heads of State, Government, and delegations.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation