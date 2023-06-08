Riyadh: – Obrela, the leading Cybersecurity Service Provider, presents "The CyberShield Summit: Safeguarding the Digital Landscape" in KSA, a CISO Targeted Event, taking place on 13th June at Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel and Convention Center, 8:30 am to 2:30 pm.

As the cybersecurity landscape becomes increasingly complex and challenging, it is crucial for organizations to stay at the forefront of innovative strategies and technologies to address evolving digital threats.

Obrela’s executive team is proudly hosting this pioneering Cyber security event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia joined by highly esteemed guests and speakers all experts in their own domain.

The primary objective of this event is to empower the local market by sharing valuable insights into the latest developments in cybersecurity. During the event international speakers will highlight how businesses can effectively leverage cutting-edge technology and expertise to enhance their operational resilience.

At this invitation-only event, visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about:

New Cyber Risk Landscape | Challenges in Cyber Defense Operations

Modern Threat Intelligence and Fusion Center

Leveraging AI in Cyber Defense | New Rules Of Engagement For A Complex World).

Safeguarding the Digital Frontier | Cybersecurity Strategies for 5G

Unveiling the Nexus of Cyber Criminals and Nation States in the Age of AI/ML

Cyber Defense Center Build vs Outsource (Panel Discussion)

Speakers include C-level executives from organisations like CREST, Resecurity, Vigilocity, Arab National Bank, Zaintech and King Saud University, to name a few.

The event will conclude with a networking lunch reception, providing an opportunity for attendees to connect and engage further. To secure your spot, please register using the following link: obrelariskaithreatintelsummit.com

At Obrela, we are committed to delivering exceptional and ground-breaking cybersecurity services, drawing upon our extensive international experience and local expertise. Our team, along with esteemed speakers, eagerly anticipates welcoming the Saudi community to engage in thought-provoking discussions and exchange ideas on the critical challenges facing the cybersecurity sector across the broader region.

About Obrela

Obrela is a global provider of cyber security services. Obrela provides security analytics and risk management services to identify, analyze, predict and prevent highly sophisticated security threats in real time. Founded in 2010 Obrela delivers Real Time Cyber Risk Management combining Threat Detection and Response (MDR) with the Managed Risk and Controls (MRC) services to resolve technology fragmentation and process disconnects, while aligning technology to business objectives leading to better decision-making.

Headquartered in London, UK Obrela leverages a multi-tier operational model with Global Resilience Operations Centers and Regional Operations Centers to service the EMEA market combining international experience with local support. Obrela is recognized by Gartner Market Guide for its MDR and MSS services.