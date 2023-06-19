Liam Cullinan, Founding Principal will be in attendance to welcome guests to the special event on Sunday, June 25

The new super school will open its doors in August 2023 with a purpose-built campus on Al Reem Island

Press release, Dubai UAE: Nord Anglia International School (NAS) Abu Dhabi has announced an interactive community event for families, ahead of their highly anticipated opening in August. Hosted at the prestigious Sorbonne University's Main Atrium, this event will give everyone a first-hand taste of the exciting world of NAS Abu Dhabi in action, showcasing its vibrant school community, rich culture and unparalleled educational experiences.

Taking place on Sunday, June 25 from 10am to 1pm, the event promises a range of activities that align with the school’s six Learners' Ambitions: Creative, Curious, Collaborative, Critical, Committed, and Compassionate. These ambitions underpin the school’s educational approach and empower students to become well-rounded, global citizens. As part of this, NAS Abu Dhabi will also showcase its exclusive collaborations with world renowned institutions UNICEF, MIT, The Juilliard School and IMG Academy through unique and memorable experiences.

Bringing an exciting new era of learning to Al Reem Island, this free family event will feature engaging activities, premium education and extraordinary opportunities that NAS Abu Dhabi students will experience when the school opens in August.

Liam Cullinan, the Executive Principal of NAS Abu Dhabi, and Michael Connor, Head of Primary will be present at the event to welcome and engage with attendees, alongside teachers from the Nord Anglia family of global schools who will be available to answer questions and provide insights into the educational programmes.

Liam Cullinan, Executive Principal of NAS Abu Dhabi said: “We’re very excited to host this special event at Sorbonne University and share these memorable experiences with the whole community.

We invite families to attend the event to explore the exciting world of NAS Abu Dhabi – an environment that will deliver a world-class education on a state-of-the-art campus that fosters creativity, innovation, and academic excellence.”

NAS Abu Dhabi will open its doors to students from Foundation Stage 1 to Year 8 in August and expand to older year groups the following year. To join this free, unmissable interactive event on Sunday, June 25, families must sign up in advance here.

Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi

It’s an exciting world of education at Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi. From outstanding facilities that spark the imagination, to innovative learning experiences that inspire, every step of our journey is designed to ensure your child will flourish academically, socially and emotionally in a truly global environment. Our handpicked world-class teachers’ international experience and qualifications will supercharge your child’s organic love of learning, empower their wellbeing, and guide them to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

And while one in two Nord Anglia students go on to study at the world's top 100 universities, we know that a good education goes far beyond exceptional academic results. That's why we create life-changing experiences that will give your child everything they need for success – whatever they choose to be or do in life. Opening in August 2023 on Al Reem island, Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi will offer a British education designed for the future, to students from Early Years through to graduation. Applications are now open for Early Years, Primary and Secondary places.

