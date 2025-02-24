Dubai, UAE – The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF), in collaboration with NAMA Women Advancement, Skyrize Partners, BEEAH Group, and the University of Sharjah, proudly launched the tenth cohort of the Nomu Al Ghurair - Women Empowerment. Held in Sharjah—known as the cultural capital of the Arab world— the program aims to advance leadership and career development opportunities for Emirati and Arab women, equipping them with the essential skills to thrive in their professional and personal lives. This cohort marks a milestone under a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation and NAMA Women Advancement, reinforcing shared efforts to promote gender equality and expand impactful initiatives across the UAE. By focusing on leadership development, analytical thinking, and problem-solving, the Nomu Al Ghurair - Women Empowerment supports participants to excel in their chosen fields.

Since launch, the program has attracted more than 400 female participants, who took part in engaging workshops and specialized trainings led by a group of experts. Partner contributions enrich the curriculum with tailored content on Leadership Development, Strategic Planning, and Communication Essentials. Participants will also work on a sustainability and social impact challenge with BEEAH Group, gaining hands-on experience and insights to tackle real-world issues.

The program culminated in a capstone event held at the University of Sharjah, where participants presented their innovative projects to a high-profile panel. The event highlighted the transformative knowledge and skills that female participants gained during the program, further emphasizing the program's impact in shaping a new generation of leaders.

“This program is a significant step in advancing opportunities for women to lead and succeed across the region. By focusing on practical skills and connecting participants with industry leaders, we are addressing the broader need for gender equity while preparing a more inclusive and resilient workforce equipped to drive regional progress,” said Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of AGF.

“At NAMA Women Advancement, we believe in the power of women to lead, inspire, and create change. The Nomu Al Ghurair Women Empowerment Program reflects this belief by giving women the skills and confidence to grow and succeed. We are proud to see the impact of this program, especially here in Sharjah, as it continues to empower women to shape a brighter future for themselves and their communities.” highlighted Her Excellency Maryam Al Hammadi.

“Having kicked off the Nomu Al Ghurair Women Empowerment Program a year ago here in Sharjah, we’re proud to return to Sharjah now for the 10th cohort. The combination of upskilling female learners with management and leadership skills while at the same time connecting them with well-known international corporates has proven to be very successful. Through this unique approach we’re creating a powerful ecosystem where women can thrive, inspire, and lead the next generation early on." added Sarah Sefiane, Founder of Skyrize Partners.

The Nomu Al Ghurair Women Empowerment Program continues to grow as a platform for impactful learning and leadership, reaching women in the UAE and beyond—underscoring AGF’s commitment to nurturing talent and creating opportunities for the next generation of leaders in the Arab region.

About Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation:

The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) is committed to empowering Emirati and Arab youth by providing access to quality upskilling and educational programs. Through various initiatives and partnerships, AGF aims to equip the next generation with the skills and knowledge needed to contribute to the region's development.

Nomu Al Ghurair Program: Named after the Arabic word for "growth," Nomu Al Ghurair Program is an AGF initiative focused on the upskilling and empowerment of youth throughout the Arab region. The program offers top-tier training opportunities, emphasizing market-relevant skills driven by UAE and regional priority sectors. This year, Nomu Al Ghurair Program has expanded its reach to Jordan, Lebanon, and Tunisia, with plans to further extend into additional Arab countries—empowering the region’s youth to become drivers of economic and social progress.

About NAMA Women Advancement Establishment:

NAMA Women Advancement Establishment is committed to empowering women across the UAE, fostering an environment where women can fully participate in economic, social, and cultural development. Through initiatives and partnerships, NAMA works to expand opportunities and advocate for gender equality in various sectors.

About Skyrize Partners:

Skyrize Partners is a consultancy firm specializing in strategic partnerships and large-scale educational programs that aim to elevate organizational performance and unlock individual potential.

About BEEAH Group:

Founded in 2007, BEEAH Group is a trailblazing organization in the Middle East, dedicated to advancing sustainability and smart solutions across multiple sectors. With a presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, BEEAH is committed to preparing communities and businesses for the future economy by merging advanced technologies with environmentally responsible practices. Its extensive portfolio spans waste management, renewable energy, sustainable transportation, and digital transformation, playing a critical role in supporting a circular economy. Through innovations like solar-powered waste bins and autonomous clean-up vehicles, BEEAH is revolutionizing waste collection and processing while fostering environmental stewardship and enhancing public health.